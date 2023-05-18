Harry McKay looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has not put any extra work into its goalkicking leading into its blockbuster against Collingwood despite key forward Harry McKay being badly out of form.

The 2021 Coleman medallist wasn't the only culprit in the Blues' defeat to the Western Bulldogs last Saturday night, but McKay's troubles are prolonged.

The 25-year-old has managed just 12 goals from the opening nine games of the season, struggling with any confidence in his set shot routine.

McKay had a golden opportunity in the first quarter against the Bulldogs, but elected to go with his preferred snapping technique from 30m out and the ball barely made it in for a behind.

Captain Patrick Cripps and young forward Jesse Motlop also had bad misses when choosing to snap from a set shot in the first half.

Carlton coach Michael Voss said the forwards had put in "no more time than usual" on goalkicking leading into the crucial clash with the Magpies on Sunday.

"It probably speaks to the fact that we back in the routine and what we're doing and what we need to be able to train," Voss said on Thursday.

"I don't think you want to become inconsistent in your approach. Week-to-week, you want to be backing in what you're doing and certainly getting enough time on our game in certain areas."

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay after Carlton's loss to Collingwood in R23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss said McKay had coped well with some scathing criticism and expected him to get back to his best at any point.

"There's been a lot of talk about his goalkicking but as I expect from a professional, he gets on with the job and puts his work into his training and getting it right," Voss said.

"But look, I can only speak to the person in the time that I've had here and Harry's been an outstanding person for us, an outstanding character.

"He's not looking for a shortcut way through it.

"We've got to collectively get better and he knows where he's at with that and as a group we can certainly help him out with that."

AAA: Sloppy Saints, forgotten forwards shine, Blues blunders Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The Blues have lost four of their last five matches to drop outside of the top eight and face another major test against the high-flying Magpies at the MCG on Sunday.

Carlton's finals dreams ended in brutal fashion last year when Collingwood pulled off a trademark comeback in the final quarter.