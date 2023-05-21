West Coast players look dejected after a loss to Hawthorn in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM Simpson labelled West Coast's performance in its 116-point thrashing at the hands of Hawthorn as "unacceptable".

The Eagles were demolished at UTAS Stadium in a bottom-of-the-ladder clash as the Hawks ran riot, kicking 11 unanswered goals in the second half.

HAWKS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Hawthorn had more disposals (448-311), yet still won the tackle count 90-82.

While West Coast has been hit by injuries, Simpson said Sunday's display wasn't good enough.

"Extremely disappointing, not good enough, unacceptable," he said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R10: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round ten's match against Hawthorn

"We're going to have to do a lot of work in a short space of time so, disappointing, not a lot to take out of that game at all."

The Eagles suffered yet another injury as Jamaine Jones hurt his ankle, while Liam Duggan went off late due to a neck concern.

Simpson said his side's effort was below-par in Launceston in a game dubbed the 'Need for Reid', with the Eagles left bottom of the ladder and in the hunt to grab Harley Reid, the anointed No.1 pick in this year's AFL Draft.

"You can lose and as much as that hurts there's a method and a pathway we want to continue to search for, but today we didn't bring the pressure," he said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast The Hawks and Eagles clash in round 10

"We got beaten on the inside, they were too quick, beat us on the outside and then you put numbers behind the play and then they use the ball differently so your hands are tied a little bit.



"The effort wasn't the same as has been in the past when we've put up reasonable performances. It wasn't there today."

The Eagles were comprehensively beaten as the Hawks had 70 inside 50s (to 29), 45 clearances (to 37) and 18 marks inside 50 (to one).

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell praised his team for what was a dominant four-quarter performance.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R10: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten's match against West Coast

"I was really proud of the boys. I thought they played the right way for the vast majority of that game," he said.

"I think as the head coach of a club that's going through a learning phase and a building phase, you need wins to build strong culture and today we'll spend the next 24 or 36 hours enjoying victory because they've been a bit far apart.

"I think the boys deserve to enjoy the victory."