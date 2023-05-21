ADAM Simpson labelled West Coast's performance in its 116-point thrashing at the hands of Hawthorn as "unacceptable".

The Eagles were demolished at UTAS Stadium in a bottom-of-the-ladder clash as the Hawks ran riot, kicking 11 unanswered goals in the second half.

HAWKS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Hawthorn had more disposals (448-311), yet still won the tackle count 90-82.

While West Coast has been hit by injuries, Simpson said Sunday's display wasn't good enough.

"Extremely disappointing, not good enough, unacceptable," he said.

04:46
Published ago

Full post-match, R10: Eagles

Watch West Coast's press conference after round ten's match against Hawthorn

Published ago

"We're going to have to do a lot of work in a short space of time so, disappointing, not a lot to take out of that game at all."

The Eagles suffered yet another injury as Jamaine Jones hurt his ankle, while Liam Duggan went off late due to a neck concern.

Simpson said his side's effort was below-par in Launceston in a game dubbed the 'Need for Reid', with the Eagles left bottom of the ladder and in the hunt to grab Harley Reid, the anointed No.1 pick in this year's AFL Draft.

"You can lose and as much as that hurts there's a method and a pathway we want to continue to search for, but today we didn't bring the pressure," he said.

08:09
Published ago

Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

The Hawks and Eagles clash in round 10

Published ago

"We got beaten on the inside, they were too quick, beat us on the outside and then you put numbers behind the play and then they use the ball differently so your hands are tied a little bit.

"The effort wasn't the same as has been in the past when we've put up reasonable performances. It wasn't there today."

The Eagles were comprehensively beaten as the Hawks had 70 inside 50s (to 29), 45 clearances (to 37) and 18 marks inside 50 (to one).

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell praised his team for what was a dominant four-quarter performance.

09:41
Published ago

Full post-match, R10: Hawks

Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten's match against West Coast

Published ago

"I was really proud of the boys. I thought they played the right way for the vast majority of that game," he said.

"I think as the head coach of a club that's going through a learning phase and a building phase, you need wins to build strong culture and today we'll spend the next 24 or 36 hours enjoying victory because they've been a bit far apart.

"I think the boys deserve to enjoy the victory."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Sheed feeds Jones to set tone early

    Dom Sheed dishes off a great handball to Jamaine Jones who snares the opening goal in style

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Bend it like Brockman in candy-selling special

    Tyler Brockman skips past a host of Eagles before turning one to perfection

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Another luckless injury blow for rebounding Eagle

    West Coast is thrown an injury headache with Jamaine Jones forced off the field after this incident

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Butler serving out goals for fun in Hawks' party

    Sam Butler scores a crafty soccer major before giving one off to Jacob Koschitzke as the rout continues

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Sheed's trusty left strikes one sweet

    Dom Sheed shows off his super kicking ability with this stunning shot from distance

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Lewis looms large with hat-trick in short time

    Mitch Lewis continues to wreak havoc with three goals in quick succession

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Worpel works through another for hungry Hawks

    James Worpel adds to the fun for Hawthorn with this cool finish

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 04:46

    Full post-match, R10: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round ten's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 01:48

    Lewis leaves his mark with super six

    Mitch Lewis feasts on the helpless Eagles with a powerful performance that included six goals

    AFL
  • 09:41

    Full post-match, R10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten's match against West Coast

    AFL