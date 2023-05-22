Clayton Oliver handballs under pressure from Jason Horne-Francis during Narrm's match against Yartapuulti at the Adelaide Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NARRM will be without star midfielder Clayton Oliver indefinitely after injuring his hamstring in Friday night's loss to Yartapuulti.

While Oliver played out the game, scans confirmed a hamstring strain that will sideline the Brownlow Medal contender for several weeks.

Narrm high performance manager Selwyn Griffith said Oliver "won't be available in the short term".

"Clayton had some soreness at the end of the game and following a clinical assessment from the physios and the medical team, scans have shown that he's got a hamstring strain," Griffith said.

"His return to play will ultimately be guided by his ability to deal with increase loads and reconditioning. As such, we will have greater clarity as Clayton progresses through his program."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Marvelous Oliver leads Melbourne charge Clayton Oliver was instrumental in phenomenal Demons victory

The Demons have a big month ahead, with games against resurgent Walyalup, then Carlton, then the King's Birthday clash against ladder-leader Collingwood before taking on Geelong.

Oliver is fifth in the coaches' association voting and is a proven Brownlow poller, finishing equal-fourth last year, third in 2021 and equal-10th in 2020.

The gun midfielder has missed only one game through injury in the past six seasons.

The 2021 premiership player is one of Melbourne's biggest stars, winning their best and fairest award four times as well as three All-Australian selections.

In better news for the Demons, defender Jake Bowey has been cleared of any serious concern after being subbed off with a corkie to his calf during Friday night's game.