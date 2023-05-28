STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Friday May 26, 7.40pm ACST

Harry Schoenberg had a strong game in Adelaide's 24-point victory over Norwood on Friday night.

The midfielder gathered 29 disposals and had six tackles and four clearances at Coopers Stadium.

Matt Crouch (30 disposals, six tackles, five clearances) also played an important role, while Sam Berry had 25 touches, eight clearances and kicked a goal.

Lachlan Gollant had an impressive game up forward with 21 disposals and 2.3.

Billy Dowling also hit the scoreboard, kicking 2.1 to go with 13 touches, while Brayden Cook had 22 disposals.

Luke Nankervis (19 disposals) and Jackson Hately (20) were also solid contributors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 27, 7.05pm AEST

Veteran Jarryd Lyons keeps banging on the door for a senior return, racking up the numbers at state league level.

The out-of-favour 30-year-old finished Saturday night’s 35-point win against Frankston with 33 disposals, seven tackles and two goals.

Ruckman Darcy Fort also kicked two goals and dominated in the ruck with 43 hitouts and eight clearances.

Harry Sharp was another to bank two goals from 23 disposals.

Deven Robertson must have gone close to some kind of record laying a mind-blowing 20 tackles and gathering 24 disposals.

James Tunstill was busy with 28 touches and eight clearances, Jaxon Prior had the ball 29 times while Kai Lohmann had 17 disposals.

Father-son recruit Jaspa Fletcher did plenty with 19 touches, while Henry Smith (11 disposals), Darragh Joyce (11), Darryl McDowell-White (10, one goal) and Nakia Cockatoo (13) were all involved.

Blake Coleman also slotted a goal but was otherwise quiet, as was Kalin Lane.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, Friday May 26, 4.05pm AEST

Jack Silvagni responded to his axing from the senior side with a strong performance in defence in Carlton's 52-point VFL win over Sydney on Friday.

Silvagni had 26 disposals, 10 marks and three tackles as the experienced Blues outfit ran out comfortable winners.

Zac Fisher (39 disposals and a goal) was in fine form and Lochie O'Brien (28 and two) was also a strong contributor at the SCG.

Paddy Dow continued to push his case for a senior spot with 33 disposals, a game-high 12 clearances and six tackles to go with a major.

Jaxon Binns (27 disposals and a goal) continued his good form as he eyes an AFL debut, Alex Cincotta had 29 touches and Lachie Plowman had 24.

Meanwhile, Caleb Marchbank and Lewis Young each had 18 disposals and Alex Mirkov dominated in the ruck with 37 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, Sunday May 28, 11.05am AEST

Trent Bianco's search for a senior game in 2023 continued with another outstanding effort at VFL level.

The midfielder gathered a game-high 27 disposals in Collingwood's 39-point loss to North Melbourne on Sunday.

Josh Carmichael is another chasing promotion to an AFL side offering few openings, the 2022 mid-season draftee kicking a goal and laying eight tackles to go with five clearances and 13 disposals.

First round draftee Ed Allan was strong with 19 touches, while Trey Ruscoe and Finlay Macrae had 18 each.

Rookie ruckman Aiden Begg kicked two of the Pies' five goals as well as notching six clearances.

Arlo Draper (10 disposals), Jakob Ryan (13), Cooper Murley (11) and Harvey Harrison (nine) were all involved, while Tom Wilson (eight), Will Kelly (six) and Nathan Kreuger (four, one goal) were relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill at NEC Hangar, Sunday May 28, 1.05pm AEST

Nik Cox was the best of Essendons senior-listed players in the club's disappointing 47-point loss to Box Hill on Sunday, gathering 16 possessions.

Just days out from the mid-season draft, Quinton Narkle picked a good time to shine, with a team-high 22 disposals as he looks for an AFL lifeline.

Rhett Montgomerie was busy with 19 disposals and 10 marks, while fellow rookies Patrick Voss (15 disposals), Kayne Baldwin (12) and Tex Wanganeen (10, one goal) were also productive.

Alastair Lord had a dozen disposals, 18-year-old key defender Lewis Hayes had 13 touches and five marks in the slippery conditions and Irish category B rookie big man Cian McBride had five disposals and seven hitouts.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v Peel Thunder at Pentanet Stadium, Saturday May 27, 2.10pm AWST

Corey Wagner was the highest disposal winner as Peel beat West Perth by nine points on Saturday.

Wagner had 33 disposals, including 24 kicks, to go with four marks and four tackles.

Neil Erasmus (28 disposals, five marks) was also busy and Will Brodie had a decent game with 27 touches and six marks.

Nathan Wilson had 23 disposals, Liam Henry had 22 and kicked two goals and Joel Hamling had 19 disposals and 10 marks.

Sebit Kuek kicked three goals for Peel, Travis Colyer had 10 disposals and Josh Corbett had nine, taking eight marks and kicking two majors.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Port Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 28, 12pm AEST

Oliver Dempsey produced an impressive performance in Geelong's 13-point win over Port Melbourne on Sunday.



Dempsey, who has played three AFL games this year, had 27 disposals, four tackles and four clearances while kicking a goal.

Ted Clohesy (19 disposals and six tackles) had a good outing for the injury-hit Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

Cooper Whyte had 16 disposals and five tackles, while James Willis had 10 touches and eight tackles.



Phoenix Foster kicked 2.2 from his 13 disposals and Oscar Murdoch had four touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Footscray at TIO Stadium, Saturday May 27, 3pm ACST

Brandon Ellis responded to his axing from the senior side in style, starring in Gold Coast's 65-point thrashing of Footscray on Saturday.

Ellis had 23 disposals, six clearances, five tackles and kicked two goals in an excellent performance following his shock omission.

Sam Flanders was again busy for the Suns with 24 touches and seven tackles, while Sam Day booted four goals.

Charlie Constable (26 disposals) and Brodie McLaughlin (18 disposals, 10 marks and two goals) had strong outings, while Mabior Chol kicked 2.3 from his 15 touches.

Jeremy Sharp (17 disposals and a goal) and Connor Blakely (21 and a goal) were solid contributors, while Bodhi Uwland had 21 disposals as Chris Burgess, Alex Sexton and Jed Anderson each kicked two goals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill at NEC Hangar, Sunday May 28, 1.05pm AEST

Rookie Ned Long was huge for the Hawks in Box Hill's 47-point win against Essendon on Sunday.

The big-bodied midfielder kicked three goals from 34 disposals and 11 clearances, also laying a game-high nine tackles along the way.

Finn Maginness almost matched Long with 33 disposals, but missed his chances to score, kicking 0.2, while former Cat Cooper Stephens was on target with two goals from 19 touches and 18-year-old category B rookie Josh Bennetts also kicked two from 16 possessions.

Jack Scrimshaw had plenty of it with 27 disposals, and Denver Grainger-Barras was strong in defence with 14 disposals and seven marks on a slippery day.

Tall mid Henry Hustwaite was busy with 23 touches and seven tackles, while ruckman Max Ramsden (12 disposals), Irish rookie Fionn O'Hara (13) and Harry Morrison (12) all played their part in the big win.

Fergus Greene kicked one goal from limited opportunities, with Bailey McDonald, Josh Morris and Jai Serong all quiet.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Casey Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 27, 2.05pm AEST

Tall Demon Josh Schache might be in line for a recall to the senior side after an impressive performance in Casey's 28-point loss to Werribee.

The former Bulldogs booted two goals from 17 disposals and also had eight hitouts on the same day his AFL counterparts struggled in front of goal against Walyalup.

Joel Smith and Jake Melksham also kicked two goals apiece.

Adam Tomlinson had a big day out with 29 disposals and eight marks, with fellow tall Ben Brown gathering 19 touches and kicking one goal.

Blake Howes (16), Taj Woewodin (13), Daniel Turner (11) and Bailey Laurie (eight) were also industrious.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, Sunday May 28, 11.05am AEST

It was a big day for Kayne Turner on Sunday, with the experienced Roo kicking four goals from 16 disposals in North’s 39-point win against Collingwood.

Former Docker Darcy Tucker also had a day out gathering 25 disposals.

With talk about his future getting louder this week Tarryn Thomas put in another strong game and will be on the radar for a return to senior level, grabbing 16 disposals and six clearances, and also showing a ferocious approach at the football with a team-high six tackles.

Aidan Corr was strong in defence with 18 disposals, while Curtis Taylor (15 disposals), Flynn Perez (15), Lachie Young (11) and Ben Cunnington (16, seven clearances) were important in the win.

Young ruckman Jacob Edwards was quiet with just two disposals and nine hitouts.

Cooper Harvey came down from his five-goal haul last round, managing just two behinds from his 11 touches, while fellow son-of-a-North-gun Jackson Archer was quiet with just four disposals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday May 27, 2.10pm ACST

Rookie-listed Trent Dumont had another big game for Port in the SANFL, keeping in the frame for his first senior game since round eight last year.

The former Roo finished with 25 disposals and a goal in the Magpies' eight-point loss to North Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Jase Burgoyne was busy with 24 touches, while Josh Sinn also found the ball 24 times and had seven rebound 50s.

Sam Hayes kicked three goals and fellow ruckman Brynn Teakle had 13 disposals, 18 hitouts and six clearances.

Key forward prospect Tom Scully also kicked three goals.

Still waiting for an AFL debut, Jake Pasini played his part with 14 disposals, as did Kyle Marshall with 13 touches.

Tom McCallum and Dante Visentini had quiet afternoons with eight touches each.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Coburg at RSEA Park, Saturday May 27, 5.10pm AEST

Marcus Windhager starred again as Sandringham comfortably dispatched of Coburg by 57 points on Saturday.

Windhager had 38 disposals, seven marks, five clearances and kicked a goal for the Zebras.

Ruckman Tom Campbell had a big game with 21 disposals, 20 hitouts, six marks, five clearances and two goals.

Max Heath provided Campbell with good support, finishing with 14 disposals, 14 hitouts and two goals.

Leo Connolly (26 disposals) was busy and Tom Highmore (19, 10 marks) also had a solid game.

Isaac Keeler kicked three goals, Jack Billings had 24 disposals and booted a major and Zaine Cordy had 14 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, Friday May 26, 4.05pm AEST

On the fringes of the senior side, Dylan Stephens and Angus Sheldrick were among Sydney's best in the Swans' 52-point VFL loss to Carlton on Friday.

Stephens was busy with 34 disposals, five clearances and a goal, while Sheldrick had 34 and nine clearances.

Lachlan Rankin had 22 touches and Caleb Mitchell gathered 20 to go with a goal.

Will Gould had 20 disposals, Hugo Hall-Kahan kicked a major to go with 15 touches and Jaiden Magor had 17 disposals.

Jacob Konstanty, picked in last year's draft, booted two goals and had eight disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday May 28, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Footscray at TIO Stadium, Saturday May 27, 3pm ACST

It was a tough day for Footscray, defeated by Gold Coast by 65 points, but Rhylee West was the pick of the Bulldogs with his tidy 22-disposal, six-clearances and one-goal game.

Toby McLean was busy with a team-high 24 touches and five marks, while Robbie McComb had 20 disposals.

Defender Hayden Crozier had 19 touches and five marks, and also kicked a goal.

Laitham Vandermeer and Harvey Gallagher also kicked a goal each, while ruck Jordon Sweet had 20 hitouts.