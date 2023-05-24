Max King celebrates a goal during the round 10 clash between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Giants Stadium on May 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has called on his players to stand up for Max King against physical attention from opponents as the young star works his way back from injury.

King focused on adding size to his frame after off-season shoulder surgery, which delayed his start to the season.

The 22-year-old key forward kicked four goals on return in the Saints' 12-point win over GWS on Sunday.

"He's put on some size and we knew he could do all the running," Lyon said on Wednesday.

"We just spoke about he probably needs a bit more support.

"We think key defenders are quite physical, they'll be physical on him."

The King is back as Max snags four Max King delivers four valuable goals on his return to footy in round 10

Tim Membrey is a chance to return to add some muscle to the Saints' attack against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

But the experienced forward is still yet to tick all the boxes in his recovery from concussion.

"It's going smoothly but that could change with the wind, we know that," Lyon said.

Second-year forward Mitch Owens is recovering well from the head knock that led to him being carried off the ground during the Giants clash.

Owens given all clear after brutal head knock Mitch Owens left the ground on a stretcher following this incident in a marking contest, but was later given the all clear

The 19-year-old, who was hurt by an accidental knee from teammate Anthony Caminiti, is a chance to return after the round 12 bye.

"He had no symptoms, according to the doctor ... so that was a good sign," Lyon said.

"We think he could've been a lot worse. If he had've been kneed to the face he could've suffered some fractures, but he's tracking well."

St Kilda (7-3) sits fifth on the ladder but has not won consecutive games since round four.