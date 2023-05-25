A SUPERB run of form in the VFL has led to "most clubs" keeping a watchful eye over Carlton midfielder Paddy Dow, with the former No.3 draft pick expected to find a new home elsewhere next season.

Dow has been out of favour at the Blues recently, starting only two games in two seasons under coach Michael Voss, despite consistently being among the leading ball-winners in the VFL throughout that period.

The hard-nosed midfielder has averaged 31.1 disposals and 7.4 clearances per game at reserves level, including another standout performance worth 41 touches and 11 clearances against Williamstown last weekend, but hasn't been able to crack into the senior team.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Dow's manager Matt Bain from TLA Worldwide said the 23-year-old's application at VFL level would lead to interest from rival clubs when his contract expires at season's end.

"Clubs are watching him pretty closely," Bain said.

"There's obviously a fair few clubs interested. It's probably just more him just continuing to get to work. He's just concentrating on cracking into the side. While he's sitting there as a Carlton player, he's just desperate to play AFL football."

As revealed on Gettable in March, St Kilda is expected to be among the clubs most interested in Dow following the arrival of new Saints list boss Stephen Silvagni – part of the Blues recruiting team that drafted him – over the summer.

"I think everyone draws that conclusion (that Dow would be linked to St Kilda at season's end), but if you speak to most clubs they're pretty impressed with the work he's doing in the VFL," Bain said.

Dow surveyed the market last season, but was unable to find a new home given he remained contracted for 2023. However, he has since been credited for the manner in which he's attacked the current campaign at Ikon Park.

"He's got an unbelievable mindset. He's been very energetic and upbeat. I'm sure everyone at Carlton would say the same thing, that you can't question his work ethic. He goes to work every day and gets to it," Bain said.

"It's been disappointing for him, not to be able to crack into the side. But I'd expect that of anyone playing VFL footy. He can't do much more at the moment. They've obviously got a long list of inside midfielders. It's for him to just keep putting numbers up and having a crack and trying to improve."

Brodie Kemp, another former Carlton first-round pick managed by Bain, has also been frustrated by a lack of senior opportunities recently after breaking through for only eight AFL games in four seasons with the Blues.

The 192cm defender, who is also coming towards the end of his contract this season, has averaged 26.4 disposals and nine marks per game at VFL level but hasn't been able to string together a series of consistent senior games due to injury.

"Kempy is an interesting one because when he got drafted he came off the knee and some injuries. During his time at Carlton, he's been injured most of the time. Not many people would know about it, but he's had some back issues and a couple of little niggles here and there," Bain said.

Brodie Kemp handballs during the R8 match between Carlton and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on May 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"He was a bit stiff last year. Carlton obviously had a drop-off in their key backs and I think he played against Max King and a few different types when he came in. He probably wasn't quite ready, either.

"He's eventually had a really good pre-season and a strong start to the year. I think his body is ready for AFL footy now, which I think we saw a few weeks ago. It was disappointing to be dropped, but I don't think anyone is rapt when they get dropped."