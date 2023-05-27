Darcy Moore marks in front of Charlie Curnow during Collingwood's win over Carlton in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has created the 'Moore Magnet'.

Such is the gravitational pull of Darcy Moore's presence when opposition sides are delivering the ball in his vicinity, the Magpies skipper has not only become one of the League's best man-marking defenders but also one of its best zonal defenders.

It makes Moore capable of achieving what few in the AFL landscape can. That was evidenced last Sunday in a best-on-ground performance against Carlton where he finished with a record-equalling 10 intercept marks.

That remarkable number complemented 25 disposals and 16 intercept possessions, with Moore firmly enhancing his reputation as the game's best defender. A second All-Australian blazer, adding to his first in 2020, now surely beckons.

Record-equalling Moore makes his mark as brick-wall Darcy Moore's 11 intercept marks set a new record in Collingwood's victory

Moore's body of work as a lockdown, one-on-one defender has rightfully drawn plaudits this season. According to Champion Data, he has held four of his 10 major opponents (Zaine Cordy, Sam Weideman, Taylor Walker and Lance Franklin) goalless.

Meanwhile, he has conceded only 12 goals in 684 minutes on a list of primary opponents that also includes Tom Hawkins, Todd Marshall, Jack Riewoldt, Jesse Hogan and the reigning Coleman Medal winner in Charlie Curnow last weekend.

Champion Data also notes that Moore has won 46 per cent of the 26 one-on-one contests he has defended so far this year and has lost just 15 per cent. He ranks top 10 in the competition in both metrics.

But what makes Moore so special is the fact he is also covering for teammates, as well as his own opponent. In addition to his lockdown work, the Collingwood captain has also been able to effectively zone off and become the game's best intercept player.

According to Champion Data, Moore's 39 intercept marks ranks second only to Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard. His 94 intercept possessions ranks No.1 alongside St Kilda vice-captain Callum Wilkie.

Moore is one of only 10 players in the League to have recorded at least 70 spoils this season. But of those 10 players he is the only one to have also recorded more than 30 intercept marks, further highlighting his effectiveness in multiple defensive roles.

Unsurprisingly, Moore rates 'elite' for AFL Player Ratings Points this season – Champion Data's most definitive metric to determine influence on a game – while also rating 'elite' for intercept marks (3.9 per game) and intercept possessions (9.4 per game).

Darcy Moore celebrates Collingwood's win over Adelaide in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But if that wasn't enough, Moore's offensive output with ball in hand has also become a weapon for Craig McRae's side. He rates 'elite' for contested possessions (7.5 per game) and metres gained (329m per game) and 'above average' for disposals (16.9 per game).

Moore's ability to quell the influence of the opposition's best forward, and catch just about everything else in sight, makes planning for an effective offensive strategy an almost impossible task for rival teams.

When every passage is drawn so easily to the 'Moore Magnet', it's hard to counter.