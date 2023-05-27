HAWTHORN won by 116 points last Sunday, but this was bigger and better.

After another week of off-field scrutiny following the departure of CEO Justin Reeves and amid the ongoing investigation into allegations of historical racism at the club, the Hawks have kicked the final five goals to shock St Kilda by ten points in a thriller at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints led by 20 points when Dan Butler kicked the first goal of the final quarter and the game looked almost over, but it wasn’t.

When Jacob Koschitzke marked deep into time-on and converted, Sam Mitchell’s side had the lead for the first time since the second quarter, before Luke Breust slotted his third to seal a 12.16 (88) to 12.6 (78) win in Docklands.

SAINTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and highlights

And James Sicily was the difference.

A week after Darcy Moore tore Carlton apart from the defence, the Hawthorn captain produced an even better performance to help Hawthorn record back-to-back wins and just a third win of the year.

The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist amassed 42 disposals – nine more than his previous best – to go with 21 intercept possessions, 17 contested possessions, 11 score involvements and 628 metres gained in one of the most dominant displays produced by a defender in 2023.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Juggling Marshall soars high Rowan Marshall needed a few extra grabs after he rises high above the pack during the opening term

01:18 Explosive King draws an early pair Max King makes his impact felt as he pushes his side in front with two goals in a minute

00:42 Silky Breust snaps Hawks in front Luke Breust shows off his craftiness with this sensational finish early in the second term

00:45 King rises at Marvel in mega minute Max King gives his side the ideal third-quarter start with back-to-back goals, including one stunning grab

00:43 Booming Impey kick fires up Hawks Jarman Impey unleashes this ripping long-range goal to keep his side within striking range

00:48 Crouch soccers it home after Sicily's high bump Brad Crouch puts through the goal after James Sicily appears to make high contact with Anthony Caminiti

00:32 Moore's manic snap sets up grandstand finish Dylan Moore gets his side to within a kick with this superb goal late in the final term

04:50 Last two mins: Hawks surge at the death to deny Saints The thrilling final moments between St Kilda and Hawthorn in round 11

ST KILDA 3.2 5.4 11.4 12.6 (78)

HAWTHORN 2.4 4.10 7.14 12.16 (55)

GOALS

St Kilda: King 4, Butler 2, Caminiti, Wood, Phillipou, Crouch, Byrnes, Sharman

Hawthorn: Lewis 3, Breust 3, Moore, Koschitzke, Macdonald, Impey, Butler, Brockman

BEST

St Kilda: King, Crouch, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie

Hawthorn: Sicily, Newcombe, Day, Lewis, Moore, Nash

INJURIES

St Kilda: Clark (knee), Higgins (finger)

Hawthorn: None

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman replaced Hunter Clark in the second quarter

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald replaced Tyler Brockman in the third quarter