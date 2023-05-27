HAWTHORN won by 116 points last Sunday, but this was bigger and better.
After another week of off-field scrutiny following the departure of CEO Justin Reeves and amid the ongoing investigation into allegations of historical racism at the club, the Hawks have kicked the final five goals to shock St Kilda by ten points in a thriller at Marvel Stadium.
The Saints led by 20 points when Dan Butler kicked the first goal of the final quarter and the game looked almost over, but it wasn’t.
When Jacob Koschitzke marked deep into time-on and converted, Sam Mitchell’s side had the lead for the first time since the second quarter, before Luke Breust slotted his third to seal a 12.16 (88) to 12.6 (78) win in Docklands.
SAINTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and highlights
And James Sicily was the difference.
A week after Darcy Moore tore Carlton apart from the defence, the Hawthorn captain produced an even better performance to help Hawthorn record back-to-back wins and just a third win of the year.
The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist amassed 42 disposals – nine more than his previous best – to go with 21 intercept possessions, 17 contested possessions, 11 score involvements and 628 metres gained in one of the most dominant displays produced by a defender in 2023.
More to come
ST KILDA 3.2 5.4 11.4 12.6 (78)
HAWTHORN 2.4 4.10 7.14 12.16 (55)
GOALS
St Kilda: King 4, Butler 2, Caminiti, Wood, Phillipou, Crouch, Byrnes, Sharman
Hawthorn: Lewis 3, Breust 3, Moore, Koschitzke, Macdonald, Impey, Butler, Brockman
BEST
St Kilda: King, Crouch, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie
Hawthorn: Sicily, Newcombe, Day, Lewis, Moore, Nash
INJURIES
St Kilda: Clark (knee), Higgins (finger)
Hawthorn: None
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman replaced Hunter Clark in the second quarter
Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald replaced Tyler Brockman in the third quarter