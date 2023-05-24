Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves and coach Sam Mitchell celebrate the Hawks' win over Geelong in round five at the MCG on April 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN CEO Justin Reeves has resigned, citing the toll taken by the ongoing investigation into historical allegations of racism at the club.

Reeves will step away immediately, ending his tenure of five and a half years that began in November 2017.

The club said in a statement that Reeves had opted to step away due to "the personal toll and the need to focus on his wellbeing in what has been a very difficult period for the club".

Hawthorn chief commercial officer Ash Klein will step into the role as acting CEO.

The final months of Reeves' time at the Hawks has been consumed by the fallout from a club review that brought to light allegations of mistreatment by club officials of First Nations players from 2008-2016.

Three senior Hawks officials at the time - senior coach Alastair Clarkson, assistant coach Chris Fagan and football boss Jason Burt - have strenuously denied all allegations.

Reeves said he felt the time was right for a change in leadership at the Hawks.

Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

“I’ve worked hard with my team to establish strong foundations for the club to work through some important cultural, strategic and operational matters and, with that work done, I’m confident the club can emerge stronger than ever,” Reeves said.

“I believe now is the right time to hand over to new leadership. I’m confident my departure will allow the Board to identify a new CEO to lead our incredibly talented executive team, to ensure future club sustainability and success and support club coaches Sam Mitchell and Bec Goddard.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead Hawthorn and thank the club’s ever so talented employees, loyal members and committed commercial partners.”

Hawks president Andy Gowers said he was disappointed to see Reeves depart, but respected his decision.

“Justin is a highly respected sporting executive, which is a reputation built from delivering great results and running sound operations for more than 15 years in AFL football,” Gowers said.



“On behalf of the Board, I thank Justin for his unwavering commitment to the Hawks over nearly six years, during which there has been some challenging periods that required astute leadership.



“Hawthorn has initiated a search for a new CEO and we look forward to working with acting CEO Ash Klein in the meantime."