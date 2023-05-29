Sean Darcy is seen at half-time during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Sicily's owners were stoked with his 165 on Saturday afternoon to be the highest Fantasy scorer of round 12. That celebration ended when he was suspended.

Losing a player who you expected to be suiting up during the byes can be brutal.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Fremantle has the bye this week, but its ruckman looks set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring. Sean Darcy is owned by 14 per cent of Fantasy Classic teams and looks to be a must-trade.

The Traders look at bye round trading strategies and dealing with injuries, suspensions and selection carnage that will make things tricky in fielding a team… even when it is best 18 for the bye rounds.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Bye round rules explained.

4:00 - New DPPs are in, headlined by Jack Macrae, but it's Max Gawn who missed out by the smallest of margins.

6:45 - Calvin is very happy with James Sicily's performance on the weekend.

11:45 - Gold Coast pair Brayden Fiorini and Rory Atkins combined for 63 points.

16:20 - Sean Darcy needs to be traded from destROY.

18:30 - The winner of the week scored almost 2500.

21:00 - Will Phillips gained the five votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

22:30 - Plenty of news coming out of round 11.

25:30 - Does Brandon Ellis come in for the Suns this week?

28:30 - Round 12 trading strategy.

31:50 - Prioritising trades at the back end of the byes could see Jack Ziebell dropped at round 15.

35:00 - Which Gold Coast players do you want?

39:30 - Is there a world you can hold James Sicily?

44:00 - Tim English is the main option for Darcy, but could you look at Jarrod Witts?

48:00 - Most traded players ahead of this week.

51:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

54:25 - Can you get Paddy Dow this week?

58:30 - Is Andrew McGrath a play?

1:03:10 - Can we look at Ben Keays as a cheap MID/FWD option?

1:05:15 - Is Mason Redman a legit option?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.