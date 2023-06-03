STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday June 3, 2.10pm ACST

Harry Schoenberg was huge for the Crows in the SANFL on Saturday, although he couldn't do enough to get his side over the line in a two-point loss to Glenelg.

Schoenberg finished the day with 26 disposals, 11 tackles, eight inside 50s, seven clearances and two goals.

Lachie Gollant was Adelaide’s main focal point in attack, kicking four goals.

Out-of-favour mid Matt Crouch racked up his usual numbers with a team-high 30 disposals and eight clearances, while rookie Tyler Brown had 24 touches and six tackles.

Josh Worrell (22 disposals, eight rebound 50s), Jackson Hately (21 disposals, one goal) and Patrick Parnell (20, seven marks) were all busy.

Luke Nankervis (18 disposals), Billy Dowling (16), Will Hamill (16) and Sam Berry (15) also had plenty of the ball.

Keiran Strachan dominated in the ruck with 47 hitouts, helped out by Elliott Himmelberg with 20 and a goal.

Rookie James Borlase was quieter with 11 disposals, while Mark Keane and Tariek Newchurch finished with six apiece.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Frankston at Ikon Park, Saturday June 3, 2.05pm AEST

Jaxon Binns was close to a round 12 senior debut and will be in consideration again after continuing to stand out at state level.

The 18-year-old racked up 34 disposals and nine marks during the Blues' three-point win against Frankston on Saturday.

Lachie Fogarty was also busy with 21 disposals and a team-high seven tackles, while David Cuningham also had 21 touches and seven clearances.

Lachie Plowman slotted a rare goal in his 17 disposals, as did young key forward Harry Lemmey (nine disposals, 14 hitouts) and Josh Honey (15 disposals).

Returning from injury, Jack Martin finished with 18 disposals - 16 of them handballs - veteran midfielder Ed Curnow had 16 touches and Caleb Marchbank found the ball 17 times.

Ruckman Hudson O'Keeffe had a dozen touches and 24 hitouts, while category B rookie Domanic Akuei was quiet with nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Collingwood at Preston City Oval, Sunday June 4, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at NEC Hangar, Sunday June 4, 1.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Subiaco at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday June 4, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Geelong at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 3, 2.35pm AEST

Former Sun Jack Bowes was the Cats' leading ballwinner with 28 disposals in Geelong's disappointing 58-point loss to Footscray on Saturday afternoon.

Brandan Parfitt was also busy after being dropped from the senior side this week, with a team-high six clearances and 23 touches.

Ted Clohesy kicked a goal and laid seven tackles, while fellow rookies Oliver Dempsey and Oscar Murdoch finished with 10 disposals apiece.

Key forward prospect Phoenix Foster kicked two goals from limited opportunities, and Cooper Whyte finished with 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Gold Coast at ETU Stadium, Saturday June 3, 1.05pm AEST

There were plenty of standout performances by senior-listed Suns in their big 64-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

Mabior Chol got among the goals with four majors with fellow big man Sam Day kicking two from 16 disposals and nine marks.

Sam Flanders was Gold Coast's best, finishing with 31 touches, eight tackles, seven clearances and one goal.

Jeremy Sharp also kicked a goal to go with 26 disposals, while James Tsitas (27) and Charlie Constable (28) found plenty of the football.

Alex Sexton had his opportunities, kicking 2.3, Ned Moyle slotted one as well as dominating at the bounces with 32 hitouts, and Chris Burgess did the rest of the ruckwork and also kicked a goal.

Dropped from the seniors for a club suspension, Mac Andrew responded with 16 touches and 10 marks.

Former Docker Connor Blakely had 21 disposals, Caleb Graham had 16, Oskar Faulkhead kicked one goal to go with 15 disposals and nine marks, and fellow rookie Sandy Brock had 18 touches.

Exciting youngster Elijah Hollands (12 disposals), former Hawk and Roo Jed Anderson (10, five clearances) category B rookie Hewago Oea (14) and former Giant Jake Stein (eight, six marks) played their part.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, Sunday June 4, 9.30am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Williamstown at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 3, 2.05pm AEST

Looking for a senior debut at Hawthorn, former Cat Cooper Stephens impressed in Box Hill's 15-point loss to Williamstown on Saturday afternoon, kicking two goals to go with 24 disposals, seven clearances and seven tackles.

Harry Morrison had a pair of game-highs with 31 disposals and 12 marks, while key defender Denver Grainger-Barras was also strong in the air with 10 grabs on top of 21 touches.

Finn Maginness was busy (24 disposals) as was Josh Ward (18, six tackles), while Max Ramsden was strong in the ruck and kicked one goal.

18-year-old midfielder Jack O’Sullivan kicked one goal from 15 touches, category B rookie Josh Bennetts slotted two and Josh Morris kicked one.

Jai Serong (14 disposals) and Henry Hustwaite (12) stayed involved in the win, while Fionn O'Hara (six) and Fergus Greene (three, one goal) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Casey at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 3, 12.05pm AEST

Forward Josh Schache has done his chances of a return to the senior side no harm after a dominant performance in Casey's come-from-behind win over Southport on Saturday.

The 25-year-old kicked a last gasp goal - his fourth for the match - to push the Demons ahead before they held on for a thrilling one-point victory.

Schache's four-goal day out also included seven marks, four tackles, and five hitouts from 15 disposals.

James Jordon was prolific across the ground, collecting 30 touches, five clearances, and four tackles, and topped it off with a spectacular goal.

Ben Brown also got amongst it up forward, booting two goals from his 10 disposals and four marks.

Son of a gun Taj Woewodin was busy with 23 disposals, six tackles and three clearances, while fellow youngster Blake Howes had eight marks to go with his 23 touches.

Bailey Laurie (22 disposals, six tackles), Andy Moniz-Wakefield (13, four), Deakyn Smith (18, five marks), Daniel Turner (15, five) were all industrious.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at NEC Hangar, Sunday June 4, 1.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens at Alberton Oval, Sunday June 4, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, Sunday June 4, 9.30am AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan District v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Sunday June 4, 1.40pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Geelong at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 3, 2.35pm AEST

There was no shortage of senior-listed Bulldogs on the field in Footscray's 58-point win over Geelong on Saturday.

Sam Darcy almost had a massive day as he returns from a break due to a hole in the lung, kicking 1.5, while Mitch Hannan's radar worked better, the former Demon kicking three goals.

Robbie McComb finished with 24 disposals and a goal, veteran Hayden Crozier amassed 22 disposals, one goal and 10 marks, while Luke Cleary also clunked 10 grabs to go with 24 touches.

Alex Keath was powerful in defence with 21 disposals and six marks, with young key defensive prospect Jedd Busslinger alongside also taking six marks to go with 12 touches.

Toby McLean (19 disposals, six tackles, six clearances), Rhylee West (two goals, 15 disposals), Josh Bruce (15 disposals, seven marks) and Laitham Vandermeer (18 disposals) were all busy, while Buku Khamis and rookie Cody Raak each slotted a goal.

Harvey Gallagher (14 disposals), Charlie Clarke (11) and Roarke Smith (10) were relatively quiet.