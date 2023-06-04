RICHMOND has experienced a moment of Marlion magic against the Giants before.

Having already witnessed his special Grand Final debut back in 2019, the Tigers faithful perhaps could have foreseen what would eventuate when Marlion Pickett was bearing down on goal with the ball in his possession amid a dramatic clash that was all square with 24 seconds remaining on Sunday.

Of course, Pickett kicked truly and in doing so snatched a thrilling 16.14 (110) to 15.14 (104) victory from the hands of Greater Western Sydney to notch Andrew McQualter's first triumph as an AFL coach and keep Richmond's slim finals hopes alive. The Giants, as was the case four years ago, were left stunned.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Last two mins: Marlion magic breaks Giant hearts Enjoy the thrilling final minutes of Richmond's match against Greater Western Sydney in round 12, 2023

Tigers veteran Jack Riewoldt was sensational in the remarkable win. He also wound back the years, kicking five goals from 15 disposals and eight marks to spearhead the upset. Tim Taranto, playing against his old side for the first time, was also a commanding presence and finished with 35 disposals, nine clearances and a goal.

The Giants had taken the lead with just three minutes left to play. Led by Tom Green (35 disposals, eight clearances) and Callan Ward (32 disposals, one goal), the young side had battled hard and thought they had secured a second successive win when Kieren Briggs just managed to squeeze his shot home in the dying stages.

GIANTS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

But, this time, it proved not to be. Dion Prestia levelled the scores almost instantly, before Pickett somehow stepped through traffic, steadied on his left foot, and slotted home calmly to the delirium of the travelling fans. Although still two games from the top-eight, it ensured Richmond's season is not done yet.

The game had initially appeared as though it would be a battle of efficiency. Where the Giants had been profligate early, managing three of the first four scoring shots but registering only three behinds, the Tigers made the most of their chances. They kicked 10 scores from 12 entries to quarter-time, taking a 24-point lead at the first change.

Riewoldt was at the centre of the side's early surge. Having kicked two goals from strong marks himself in the first quarter, the 34-year-old then unselfishly put one on a plate for Jack Graham to start the second term as the visitors' advantage grew even further. They were ominous signs for the hosts.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Riewoldt recovers beautifully from selfless slip-up Jack Riewoldt manages to salvage his misread handball and produces this major

The Giants needed a circuit-breaker, and some luck. Three of their next four scoring shots would hit the post – adding to the frustrating sense of wastefulness – before hope started to arrive in droves. Four straight goals, topped off by Finn Callaghan's long-range bomb, eventually reduced the deficit to single digits just before half time.

In a match full of momentum swings, some parity eventually broke out in the third term as both sides battled for control and any sort of edge. The result, for the most part, was an ugly stalemate as Richmond retained a handy 16-point buffer while also squandering a host of chances to build on its advantage.

The Giants needed their leaders to stand up and, in a timely fashion, they did. Toby Greene produced two unique finishes around goal, Ward kicked truly on the run, while exciting recruit Toby Bedford streamed through the middle and converted his own work to whittle the deficit away to a solitary point.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Bedford slots thrilling gem Toby Bedford storms goalward to collect the footy and drill this goal putting the Giants within a point of the Tigers

A dramatic clash was screaming out for heroes and found two unlikely ones. Giants substitute Josh Fahey first put the hosts in front, belting home from beyond 50m for his first AFL goal, before Richmond youngster Judson Clarke responded with an equally impressive strike just moments later to regain the lead for the Tigers.

With the scores level, Briggs dump-kicked out of a stoppage to seemingly give the hosts a win to savour. But a response from Prestia, and the match-winner from Pickett, stunned the home crowd and ensured Richmond's slim hopes of a September return still burn.

New Tiger Tim returns to familiar territory

It might have had all the hallmarks of being 'one of those days' for Tim Taranto upon his return to Giants Stadium, when he was caught holding the ball from a rundown tackle in the game's opening 60 seconds. But from there, the ex-Giant handled himself well in familiar territory. Having requested a trade to Richmond after 114 games in the orange and charcoal of Greater Western Sydney last off-season, Taranto was met by a smattering of boos from the Giants faithful. But he continued his prolific season amid the jeers, amassing 35 disposals to go with nine clearances and a goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Taranto takes his chance against ex-side Tim Taranto makes the most of his opportunity and converts this goal against his former club

Tigers find their Jack in a box

Set to turn 35 later this year, Jack Riewoldt was still as spritely as ever at Giants Stadium. The veteran Richmond forward, in the absence of partner Tom Lynch, continued to impress as the focal point of the side's attack. He has now kicked bags of four against Sydney, four against Melbourne and four against the Giants since Lynch exited the team. Riewoldt led strongly, marked well above his head and ended the contest with a game-high five goals. It could have been more, given he took eight shots, but his 10 score involvements were among the most on the ground and inspired Richmond to victory.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Riewoldt recovers beautifully from selfless slip-up Jack Riewoldt manages to salvage his misread handball and produces this major

Rotten luck continues for Daniels

It was not the afternoon an in-form Brent Daniels was hoping for, as yet another hamstring injury ruined his day early. Daniels, who didn't play a single game last season due to persistent hamstring injuries – enough to warrant a trip to the United States for treatment and additional advice – limped from the field just before half time and wasn't seen again. The small forward had been in All-Australian form to start the year, bagging 16 goals from 10 games and averaging 16.8 disposals and 5.9 score involvements per match. Now, another frustrating stint on the sidelines awaits.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Taranto takes his chance against ex-side Tim Taranto makes the most of his opportunity and converts this goal against his former club

Giant lands a bomb from the centre square Giants defender Callum Brown makes a statement for forward-line selection after drilling this sensational goal

00:38 Callaghan produces fiery spectacle The Giants' comeback is in full swing as Finn Callaghan blazes goalward and slots this major

00:37 Mighty Briggs conjures electrifying delight Kieren Briggs muscles Toby Nankervis out of the stoppage to collect the footy and slam through this goal

00:34 Riewoldt recovers beautifully from selfless slip-up Jack Riewoldt manages to salvage his misread handball and produces this major

00:47 Superstar Greene produces crucial major Toby Greene steals the footy from the Tigers and quickly fires the ball through the big sticks

00:48 Bedford slots thrilling gem Toby Bedford storms goalward to collect the footy and drill this goal putting the Giants within a point of the Tigers

00:52 Marvelous Pickett secures phenomenal game-winner Marlion Pickett drives the footy over the goalline to put the Tigers in front

02:57 Last two mins: Marlion magic breaks Giant hearts Enjoy the thrilling final minutes of Richmond's match against Greater Western Sydney in round 12, 2023

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.4 6.9 8.12 15.14 (104)

RICHMOND 6.4 9.4 11.10 16.14 (110)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Briggs 2, Riccardi, Brown, Hogan, O'Halloran, Callaghan, Daniels, Ward, Bedford, Cadman, Fahey

Richmond: Riewoldt 5, Clarke 2, Pickett 2, Taranto, Mansell, Bolton, Graham, McIntosh, Ryan, Prestia

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Ward, Callaghan, Ash, Whitfield, Bedford

Richmond: Riewoldt, Taranto, Bolton, Prestia, Short, Martin

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Daniels (hamstring)

Richmond: Grimes (shoulder)

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Fahey (replaced Daniels in the third quarter)

Richmond: Cumberland (replaced Mansell in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Giants Stadium