PORT Adelaide will be chasing a ninth consecutive win when it takes on lowly Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Power have been in blistering form over the past couple of months after a slow start to the season, with Ken Hinkley's men riding the wave into second spot on the ladder.

They will go into this clash heavy favourites on their home deck, but the Hawks will be buoyed after upsetting St Kilda last weekend.

The Power made an early selection statement by electing not to bring skipper Tom Jonas straight back in after serving a one-match suspension. He will instead play in the SANFL.

Todd Marshall is back while Charlie Dixon remains sidelined, with Jack Scrimshaw coming in for the Hawks as captain James Sicily misses due to suspension.

The Hawks announced on Friday that Bailey Macdonald would make his debut with Seamus Mitchell out with illness. That change was formalised on the teamsheet an hour from the first bounce on Saturday morning.

Cam Mackenzie will be the Hawks' sub, with Josh Sinn the Power's 23rd man.

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: None

Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell (illness) replaced in selected side by Bailey Macdonald

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Josh Sinn

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

The second match of the day will see the 18th-placed West Coast take on top side Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

The Eagles put up a much better fight than recent weeks against Essendon in round 11, but things won't get any easier against the high-flying Magpies, who are on a seven-match winning streak.

One negative for the visitors was the loss of 300-gamer Steele Sidebottom to a knee injury.

Jamie Elliott (shoulder) is also absent as Harvey Harrison makes his AFL debut, while the Eagles have recalled ruckman Callum Jamieson.

The Dogs and Cats will go toe to toe in a primetime clash at Marvel Stadium, with Chris Scott's men desperate for a win to keep in touch with the top eight.

Still without the likes of premiership players Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Max Holmes, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley, the Cats have brought in Gary Rohan, while the Bulldogs are boosted by the return of Adam Treloar.

The final game of the day sees Gold Coast up against Adelaide in what is sure to be a cracking contest at Darwin's TIO Stadium.

Both sides are in good touch, the Suns coming off a strong victory over the Bulldogs at the same venue last weekend, while the Crows held off flag contender Brisbane at home.

Mac Andrew is out for the Suns due to a club suspension, while the Crows welcome back Brodie Smith and Mitch Hinge.