Tom Jonas looks dejected after Port Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has sensationally left captain Tom Jonas out of this weekend's game against Hawthorn.

Jonas was expected to return to the side after serving a one-game suspension, but he has instead been sent to the SANFL to find form.

With the Power riding an eight-game winning streak and set to welcome back tall forwards Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall from injury, coach Ken Hinkley says the veteran defender has simply been squeezed out of the best 22.

"It is a big call, it's a significant call, but it's a call of a team that's in really good form and is really consistent with our behaviours," said Hinkley.

"We don't seperate anyone, whether it be a captain or a first-year player. The opportunity to play comes about through form and performance."

Hinkley added Jonas would have to earn a recall to the senior side and that his stint in the twos could last longer than just the one game.

"We know Tom's a proud man and he'll go out there and give his absolute all and play really well," he said. "But that doesn't guarantee anyone selection straight back into a team.

"As a good leader of our football club, he understands that the players who come in and played last week played really well.

"Lachie Jones was really strong and we think we'll get Todd (Marshall) and Charlie (Dixon) back into our team, which allows Burto (Ryan Burton) to go back as a backline player.

"It makes it a bit tight for positions in the team.

"It'll be good for Tom to run around and have a kick with the Magpies. It'll be a great opportunity for him, as a leader of the club, to lead a young team.

"He understands the team is going really well, and he would never put himself ahead of the team, regardless of his position. He's very accepting of what's going on.

Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas and Ollie Wines after being announced as Port Adelaide's leaders for 2023. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

"He also knows it's good for him, to go back and have a game and get some form and make sure he's in good nick when he comes back in."

Jonas has played eight matches this season having missed two weeks due to suspension, while he was also managed for the Gather Round game against the Western Bulldogs.

The 32-year-old's form has come under scrutiny at times this year, especially after the Power lost two of their opening three games of the season.

Tom Jonas and Travis Boak after Port Adelaide's loss to Adelaide in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Tom Jonas is really down on form, the captain," club legend Kane Cornes told The Round So Far in April.

"There's a bit of an elephant in the room with what to do with him as skipper, and their defensive structure is all at sea."

Marshall has been sidelined due to concussion while Dixon has been managing a quad injury, but both are in line to return against the Hawks.

Veteran midfielder Travis Boak (ribs) is also hoping to play, but will have to get through training before he's picked.