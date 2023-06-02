Max Gawn and Kade Chandler celebrate a goal during the R12 match between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG on June 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has responded after consecutive losses and consigned Carlton to a fifth straight defeat after winning by 17 points at the MCG on Friday night.

The Demons might not have sent too many alarm bells through the top sides with the scrappy performance, but will be pleased to tuck the four points in their pocket with a 8.13 (61) to 6.8 (44) result.

DEMONS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

With the Blues within striking distance for much of the match, Demons skipper Max Gawn landed the knockout blow, stylishly slotting a set shot from outside 50 with 10 minutes remaining.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Going, going, Gawn: Max rocks 'G with bomb Max Gawn unleashes a mammoth kick as the Demons look home

Harry McKay booted three majors for the Blues, breaking his horror goalkicking run early in the first quarter with a snap hemmed up against the boundary line. It wasn't hit as perfectly as he would have liked, but McKay didn't care how it looked, celebrating with a wide grin.

A period of ball dominance followed for Carlton but it couldn't convert, with a few shots at goal dropping short. The Blues pushed up well, trapping the ball in their forward half, but Melbourne gratefully received let-offs time and time again.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Melbourne v Carlton The Demons and Blues clash in round 12

Carlton's endeavour could not be questioned throughout the match, but crucial – and basic – skill errors proved costly for the Blues, whether that be a dropped mark, a slipped tackle or a kick for goal that didn't make the distance.

By contrast, on the few occasions Melbourne managed to pull together disposal chains by hand along the boundary line, the Dees were humming, with Lachie Hunter, Ed Langdon, Alex Neal-Bullen and Kozzy Pickett's pace hard to stop.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Fritsch flies high on wing in smooth speccy Bayley Fritsch hauls in a super mark in the final term as the Dees close in on the win

The second quarter turned into a scrap, the ball primarily living in Melbourne's half but neither side able to move it with any fluency.

The rot was stopped by a beautiful conversion from 40m by Jacob van Rooyen – who virtually played as the Dees' sole permanent tall, with support from a resting ruck – pushing the margin to 20 points.

McKay opened the second half with a bomb from 55m within the first minute, playing on quickly to take his – and Carlton's – haul to three goals, after the team managed just 2.4 in the opening two quarters.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More All eyes on McKay after stunner keeps Blues alive Harry McKay has all of his side's goals so far as he slams through this ripping effort from long range

The Blues showed signs of life when they managed to kick two quick goals for the first time all game, but for all their hard work, the Dees were still 17 points to the good going into the last quarter.

Melbourne's sluggishness was on display at the start of the fourth quarter, when van Rooyen's shot fell just short. Jacob Weitering marked right on the line to intercept it, with no Melbourne player within 15 metres.

Jack Silvagni was subbed out of the game at half-time with a hip complaint, leaving Lewis Young to support Tom De Koning in the ruck against All-Australian duo Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy.

Demons defender Jake Bowey was subbed out in the third quarter after being caught in the middle of a marking sandwich, earning a knee to the head and then Matt Kennedy's full body weight landing on him.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Demons defender concussed after brutal knee Melbourne's Jake Bowey is subbed out of the game after copping friendly fire in this incident

Go Kozzy, it's your birthday

In a somewhat dull and dreary match, Kozzy Pickett provided a clear highlight with a demonstration of his sublime skill. On his 22nd birthday, the Melbourne premiership forward propped on the boundary and threaded his shot for goal between not one, but two Carlton players in Jordan Boyd and Lewis Young. It took the margin to 13 points at the first break.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Melbourne mesmerises before Pickett's priceless shot Kysaiah Pickett completes a stunning team goal for the Demons with this dazzling finish

McKay shakes off his goalkicking Blues

It's been a long few weeks for McKay, who has been suffering a serious case of the yips in front of goal, kicking 3.7 across his last month of footy, with another handful of efforts not scoring. While it didn't all go perfectly to plan against Melbourne, he took a strong few steps in the right direction, his confidence growing as the game progressed. After a bright start, his two last-quarter shots didn't hit the mark, finishing with 3.2 and nine marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More McKay banishes any yips early with solid snap Harry McKay earns the Blues' first goal of the night with this confidence booster from the boundary

Demons do it the hard way

A number of players had the opportunity to put the game away for good, but much like Melbourne's night, it was death by a thousand cuts. Gawn and Kade Chandler missed easy shots in front of goal, and set shots was a constant issue throughout the game. The Dees kicked 5.10 from marks in front of goal and will need to tighten up ahead of Collingwood next week.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 McKay banishes any yips early with solid snap Harry McKay earns the Blues' first goal of the night with this confidence booster from the boundary

00:57 Melbourne mesmerises before Pickett's priceless shot Kysaiah Pickett completes a stunning team goal for the Demons with this dazzling finish

00:33 Van Rooyen chant echoes after super strike Jacob van Rooyen gets the Melbourne faithful up and about with this stellar shot from distance

00:46 All eyes on McKay after stunner keeps Blues alive Harry McKay has all of his side's goals so far as he slams through this ripping effort from long range

00:36 Demons defender concussed after brutal knee Melbourne's Jake Bowey is subbed out of the game after copping friendly fire in this incident

00:24 Is Harmes in hot water for this bump? James Harmes concedes a free kick after catching Matthew Cottrell high in this contest

00:24 Fritsch flies high on wing in smooth speccy Bayley Fritsch hauls in a super mark in the final term as the Dees close in on the win

00:45 Going, going, Gawn: Max rocks 'G with bomb Max Gawn unleashes a mammoth kick as the Demons look home

08:08 Highlights: Melbourne v Carlton The Demons and Blues clash in round 12

MELBOURNE 3.3 5.6 7.11 8.13 (61)

CARLTON 1.2 2.5 5.6 6.8 (44)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 2, Petracca, Neal-Bullen, Pickett, Spargo, van Rooyen, Gawn

Carlton: McKay 3, Acres, Curnow, Fisher

BEST

Melbourne: Petracca, Viney, Langdon, Lever, van Rooyen, Rivers

Carlton: Cripps, Cerra, Docherty, McKay, Weitering, Kemp

INJURIES

Melbourne: Bowey (concussion)

Carlton: Silvagni (hip)

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: James Harmes (replaced Bowey in the third quarter)

Carlton: Paddy Dow (replaced Jack Silvagni at half-time)

Crowd: 49,872 at the MCG