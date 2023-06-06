Jordan De Goey looks on after a Collingwood win during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey was banned for three matches for his bump on Elijah Hewett.

De Goey's bump on the West Coast Eagle was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, meaning he was sent straight to the Tribunal and left facing a ban of at least three matches.

While the AFL pushed for a four-match ban, he was handed a three-game suspension and will miss the Magpies' annual King's Birthday meeting with Melbourne, and clashes against Adelaide and Gold Coast.

De Goey's was the only case on Tuesday after the Eagles made a late call to withdraw their challenge of Liam Duggan's one-match ban after the defender fell ill.

Duggan was handed a one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Taylor Adams and while West Coast initially appealed, it withdrew the challenge after the 26-year-old was admitted to hospital for observation on Monday evening.

With Duggan's illness ruling him out of this weekend's match against Adelaide, the Eagles have opted against appealing the ban.