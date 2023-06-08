Chris Fagan during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan says he loves Hawthorn and has no animosity towards the club as he prepares to coach against the Hawks for the first time since the racism saga came to light last year.

No adverse findings were made against former Hawks assistant coach and football boss Fagan, former senior coach Alastair Clarkson and former welfare manager Jason Burt by an independent investigation into historical allegations of mistreatment of First Nations players at Hawthorn. All three have denied any wrongdoing.

Now coach of Brisbane, Fagan said on Thursday he was disappointed with "a couple of people" at the Hawks who set up the initial Binmada Report and had not asked him for his version of events.

But he could not have been more glowing about the club he was at for four premierships.

"I loved my time at the Hawthorn Football Club, I had 10 great years there," Fagan said.

Alastair Clarkson hugs Chris Fagan before North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"They were very successful years. I have lots and lots of friendships.

"My feelings towards Hawthorn has never changed, I'm very, very fond of the place.

"I thoroughly love the premiership guys I spent a lot of time with and all the staff. I only have fond memories of that place."

Fagan and his Lions will travel to the MCG on Saturday to face the Hawks, his first time coaching against his former club since the allegations came to light last September.

Six complainants, including four-time premiership hero Cyril Rioli, penned an open letter last week, expressing their plans to take the matter to the Human Rights Commission.

Cyril Rioli during Hawthorn's official photo day on February 2, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said he had not spoken to Rioli since 2019, when he helped organise the small forward to be part of Neale Daniher's 'Big Freeze' event at the MCG.

"We had the best of friendships while he was at Hawthorn," Fagan said.

"It (the friendship) has not strained from my perspective because the only interactions I've ever had with him have been positive."

Fagan repeated that he is happy to take part in any forum and put his version of events on the record.

"As I've said from the start, I've got a very clear conscience and I sleep well at night and I'll do whatever I have to do to clear my name," he said.