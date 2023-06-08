Andrew McQualter with Jack Riewoldt (L) and Tim Taranto after the R12 match between Richmond and GWS at Giants Stadium on June 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BUOYED by his first win at the helm, Richmond caretaker coach Andrew McQualter is "absolutely" still selling the finals dream to his players and the club's legion of fans.

And he hasn't given up hope of key forward Tom Lynch returning from a broken foot late in the season to boost the Tigers' chances of getting there.

The door remains ajar for Richmond, which sit six points outside the top eight ahead of a crunch clash with fellow finals aspirants Fremantle on Saturday night.

"We live in the space where we want to win every game of football we compete in," McQualter told reporters on Thursday.

"We're not sitting here talking about finals every day but we understand that's where we want to be and where we want to get to.

"We've got a really driven bunch of players and our leaders have been awesome.

"We understand we can be really competitive when we're playing our best footy so we're looking to do that week by week."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Clubs chase trade 'golden ticket', Saint on outer, next Zach Merrett Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss long-term contracts, U18 championships and are joined by GWS GM Football Jason McCartney

Co-captain Dylan Grimes looks set to play against the Dockers at Optus Stadium despite a shoulder knock, while fellow defender Nick Vlastuin is poised to return after missing two games with a corked leg.

Both completed Thursday's main training session at Punt Rd as Jacob Hopper ran laps, eyeing a comeback from his calf injury after the round 15 bye.

Lynch remains sidelined indefinitely, two months after breaking his foot in a loss to the Western Bulldogs.

It was initially thought to be a three-month injury and McQualter dismissed reports the Tigers were ready to put last year's best and fairest winner on ice for the rest of the season.

Tom Lynch and Brendon Gale in the rooms after the R9 match between Richmond and Geelong at the MCG on May 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Certainly we'll aim to (get him back this season)," McQualter said.

"It's still a fair way away and it's a pretty long-term injury, so it's a little bit hard to judge when exactly.

"But as we get closer we'll be pushing him to play whenever he's available."

Maurice Rioli jnr will return from his hamstring injury in the VFL this week, missing out on older nephew Daniel Rioli's 150th game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 'A big shock': Rioli reacts to Hardwick exit Dan Rioli shares his initial reaction to the news his "forever coach" was retiring.

Rioli and fellow premiership star Liam Baker (100 games) will both celebrate milestones against Fremantle.

"They've been great players for us for a long period of time and both of them have been so flexible," McQualter said.

"Daniel Rioli played his first six years as a small forward, had some success there, then he's gone down back and provided our team with a different spark.

"And Bakes is one of our courageous leaders for a reason. He's a tough little bugger."