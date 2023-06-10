Taylor Walker hugs Rory Sloane after his 250th match during the R13 clash between Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLOR Walker was lost for words after booting a career-high 10 goals in his 250th AFL match.

But his coach Matthew Nicks says Walker's feats in a record-breaking 122-point rout of West Coast is a football "fairytale".

Walker became just the fourth Crow to boot 10 goals in a game in the Crows' 27.12 (174) to 8.4 (52) romp at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Adelaide kicked the highest score of any club this season, and its ninth-highest total ever.

The win was its biggest over the Eagles - and the largest under fourth-year coach Nicks.

And the ruthless Crows also dished out the heaviest defeat in West Coast coach Adam Simpson's decade-long tenure.

"I am frustrated ... I am angry," Simpson said.

"Right now. we're in the pit."

The injury-ravaged Eagles turn into their bye in last place and with just one win - of their 11 losses, 10 have been by 40 points or more, and three by more than 100.

The Crows (seven wins, six losses) head into their weekend off in the top eight and with genuine hope of playing finals for the first time since 2017.

The 33-year-old Walker will open talks during the bye on a fresh deal for next year in a remarkably strong negotiating position.

He joined Tony Modra (four times), Scott Hodges and Tom Lynch as Crows to boot 10 goals in a match.

"It was nice, the boys played super, super well," Walker told Fox Footy.

"It was just a great win. I am a little bit lost for words to be honest."

Walker booted seven goals to half-time, equalling his previous best against Brisbane in 2015.

"It was a fitting nod for him ... it's a fairytale," Nicks said.

Adelaide, with triple club champion Rory Laird (34 disposals, 13 clearances) dominating, boosted its percentage by a whopping 11.3.

"Percentage is really important ... we are right in the fight and the fight has got a lot of teams in it," Nicks said.

Izak Rankine kicked three goals and five Crows - Darcy Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe, Rory Sloane, Lachlan Murphy and Lachlan Sholl - scored two.

West Coast's Tim Kelly (27 disposals), Elliott Yeo (30) and Bailey Wiliams (20, one goal) fought gamely and mid-season draftee Ryan Maric booted two goals, including one with his first kick in his AFL debut.