TAYLOR Walker was lost for words after booting a career-high 10 goals in his 250th AFL match.

But his coach Matthew Nicks says Walker's feats in a record-breaking 122-point rout of West Coast is a football "fairytale".

Walker became just the fourth Crow to boot 10 goals in a game in the Crows' 27.12 (174) to 8.4 (52) romp at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

CROWS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide kicked the highest score of any club this season, and its ninth-highest total ever.

The win was its biggest over the Eagles - and the largest under fourth-year coach Nicks.

08:35
Published ago

Highlights: Adelaide v West Coast

The Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

Published ago

And the ruthless Crows also dished out the heaviest defeat in West Coast coach Adam Simpson's decade-long tenure.

"I am frustrated ... I am angry," Simpson said.

"Right now. we're in the pit."

00:00
Published ago

Full post-match, R13: Eagles

Watch West Coast's press conference after round 13's match against Adelaide

Published ago

The injury-ravaged Eagles turn into their bye in last place and with just one win - of their 11 losses, 10 have been by 40 points or more, and three by more than 100.

The Crows (seven wins, six losses) head into their weekend off in the top eight and with genuine hope of playing finals for the first time since 2017.

MATCH REPORT
A Walker in the park! Crows veteran's 10 in 250th buries Eagles

The 33-year-old Walker will open talks during the bye on a fresh deal for next year in a remarkably strong negotiating position.

He joined Tony Modra (four times), Scott Hodges and Tom Lynch as Crows to boot 10 goals in a match.

03:14
Published ago

Walker massacre with career-high 10 in game 250

Taylor Walker has a milestone game to remember with a spectacular 10-goal haul in the Crows' demolition

Published ago

"It was nice, the boys played super, super well," Walker told Fox Footy.

"It was just a great win. I am a little bit lost for words to be honest."

Walker booted seven goals to half-time, equalling his previous best against Brisbane in 2015.

"It was a fitting nod for him ... it's a fairytale," Nicks said.

11:22
Published ago

Full post-match, R13: Crows

Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against West Coast

Published ago

Adelaide, with triple club champion Rory Laird (34 disposals, 13 clearances) dominating, boosted its percentage by a whopping 11.3.

"Percentage is really important ... we are right in the fight and the fight has got a lot of teams in it," Nicks said.

Izak Rankine kicked three goals and five Crows - Darcy Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe, Rory Sloane, Lachlan Murphy and Lachlan Sholl - scored two.

West Coast's Tim Kelly (27 disposals), Elliott Yeo (30) and Bailey Wiliams (20, one goal) fought gamely and mid-season draftee Ryan Maric booted two goals, including one with his first kick in his AFL debut.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Super Walker impresses early in milestone game

    Perfect start for the Crows as Taylor Walker slots the opening goal in his 250th AFL game

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Maric's magic moment comes earlier than expected

    Fairytales do come true as Eagles' mid-season recruit Ryan Maric earns a special goal on debut

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Mighty Rankine produces stellar double feature

    The Crows are red hot as Izak Rankine joins the scoring list with two quick goals

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Walker wreaking havoc at Adelaide Oval with six already

    Taylor Walker is going crazy in his milestone game, notching his sixth major of the game in just the second-quarter

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Kelly steadies the Eagles with crucial gem

    Tim Kelly softens the Crows' dominant lead with this much-needed Eagles major

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Thilthorpe serves up dessert with easiest of finishes

    Riley Thilthorpe chases after a wild footy and adds to the party with another goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Marvelous Rachele finds the big sticks

    Crows fans jump to their feet as Josh Rachele puts this one through

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Williams snaps cracking consolation major

    The Eagles continue to fight as Bailey Williams steals the footy and kicks this goal

    AFL
  • 03:14

    Walker massacre with career-high 10 in game 250

    Taylor Walker has a milestone game to remember with a spectacular 10-goal haul in the Crows' demolition

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v West Coast

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

    AFL

  • Full post-match, R13: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 13's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 11:22

    Full post-match, R13: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against West Coast

    AFL