James Sicily looks on during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN captain James Sicily and Richmond forward Rhyan Mansell are both facing multiple weeks on the sidelines after being sent directly to the Tribunal for rough conduct.

Sicily was cited over the dangerous tackle that concussed Brisbane Lion Hugh McCluggage, who was knocked out cold in an incident that occurred during the final quarter of Hawthorn's upset 25-point win on Saturday.

McCluggage didn't move for almost a minute before staggering off the field with the help of trainers.

Learn More McCluggage scare as gun mid hurts neck in tackle The Lions lose running midfielder Hugh McCluggage to injury after this incident involving James Sicily

The Match Review Officer graded Sicily's actions as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Sicily featured prominently in the Hawks' surprise win, in his first game back from a one-match suspension for rough conduct against St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti.

Lions coach Chris Fagan said McCluggage was "OK" and was able to chat in the rooms after the game.

"He'll obviously miss our next game, but the main thing is he makes a good recovery," Fagan said.

Mansell was charged over his bump on James Aish, which rattled the Fremantle winger during the final quarter of Richmond's 15-point win on Saturday night.

Learn More Is Mansell in trouble for this bump on Aish? James Aish comes from the field after a heavy collision with Rhyan Mansell

The two players ran from opposite directions in a bid to collect a loose ball, with the force of the collision even knocking off long-haired Aish's headband.

Mansell's action was also graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Richmond midfielder Liam Baker was offered a $2000 fine for striking Fremantle defender Luke Ryan with an elbow to the stomach.

The incident was graded as intentional conduct, low impact and body contact.