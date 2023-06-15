Follow all the action from Thursday night's blockbuster clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong

Aliir Aliir and Tom Hawkins during the match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has reversed its decision to manage veteran defender Zach Tuohy, with the premiership Cat a late replacement for ruckman Jon Ceglar ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster against Port Adelaide.

The Power and Cats each made late changes, with Port's mid-season recruit Quinton Narkle replacing small forward Junior Rioli and earning a club debut against his former team.

Narkle was added to the Power's list just a fortnight ago via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft after playing 41 games for Geelong across five seasons. Rioli was a late omission due to illness.

Geelong had hoped to manage Tuohy after 11 games this season but named the 33-year-old as an emergency. He was called on to replace Ceglar due to an adductor injury for the ruckman.

Gold Coast recruit Jack Bowes has been selected as the Cats' substitute in his first game since round seven, while Riley Bonner will fill the role for the Power for the second straight week.

Port Adelaide has a chance to jump to the top of the ladder at the end of the weekend if it can secure victory over the Cats.

The Power are in the midst of a blistering 10-match winning streak and could move a game clear of Collingwood, which has the bye in round 14.

Ken Hinkley's men lost both clashes against the Cats last season and will be keen to get on the right side of the ledger this time around.

Geelong has traditionally struggled coming off the bye, but the return of captain Patrick Dangerfield this week provides a massive boost to the ninth-placed side.

The Cats will also welcome back Max Holmes and Mitch Duncan.

The Power have made just one change, recalling Ryan Burton to replace the injured Lachie Jones, with skipper Tom Jonas still on the outer.

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Junior Rioli (illness), replaced in the selected side by Quinton Narkle

Geelong: Jon Ceglar (adductor), replaced in the selected side by Zach Tuohy

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner

Geelong: Jack Bowes