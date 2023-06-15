The teams are in for the round 14 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

L-R: Jack Silvagni, Josh Bruce and Lance Franklin. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has lost injured star forwards Isaac Heeney and Lance Franklin for its clash with Brisbane, the Western Bulldogs have axed three players including defender Josh Bruce and Carlton has dropped two forwards including Jack Silvagni.

Greater Western Sydney will also regain top-liners Sam Taylor and Josh Kelly for the Sunday clash against Fremantle.

But the big selection news centres around Friday night's Lions-Swans game at the Gabba. Heeney and Franklin are joined on the sidelines by Ryan Clarke, while co-captain Luke Parker returns from suspension and rookie Jack Buller will make his debut just two weeks after being selected in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The Lions have made five changes of their own after a shock loss to Hawthorn in round 13. Veteran stars Jack Gunston and Daniel Rich both asked to be stood down from selection due to poor form, while Jaxon Prior has also been omitted. Injured pair Hugh McCluggage (concussion) and Darcy Gardiner will also miss.

First-year midfielder Jaspa Fletcher, the son of former Lion Adrian, will make his debut and lively forward Kai Lohmann will play his first game since round six, 2023.

GWS has added experience in star midfielder Kelly and key defender Taylor for its game against Fremantle, which regains inside midfielder Jaeger O'Meara (suspension). Young Giants Ryan Angwin, Josh Fahey and Harry Rowston all go out of the 22, while the Dockers have omitted Sam Sturt and lose James Aish (concussion).

Richmond has made just the one change for its Saturday night clash with St Kilda, bringing in Ben Miller to replace Marlion Pickett, who has been left out after being charged with aggravated burglary after last week's win against Fremantle. The Saints have named an unchanged best 22.

Carlton has rung the changes yet again after its eighth loss in the past nine games. The versatile Silvagni has been dropped from the 22 to face Gold Coast along with Jesse Motlop, while Nic Newman and Marc Pittonet are certain starters. David Cuningham has been named on the extended bench and remains a chance to play his first game since round nine, 2021.

The Suns have dropped Jy Farrar and have added five players to their extended bench including Mac Andrew (club suspension), Sam Day, Brandon Ellis and Alex Sexton.

Key defender Bruce is among three players dropped by Luke Beveridge for the clash with North Melbourne. Youngsters James O'Donnell and Arthur Jones also make way, with Tim O'Brien, Mitch Hannan, Hayden Crozier and Ryan Gardner among six players named on the extended bench.

North Melbourne regains skipper Jy Simpkin, while experienced pair Hugh Greenwood and Kayne Turner are also chances to return after being named on the interchange.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester, D.Fort, K.Lohmann, J.Fletcher

Out: J.Prior (omitted), D.Gardiner (quad), H.McCluggage (concussion), D.Rich (managed), J.Gunston (managed)

R13 sub: Keidean Coleman

SYDNEY

In: L.Parker, J.Buller

Out: R.Clarke (omitted), I.Heeney (concussion), L.Franklin (knee)

New: Jack Buller

R13 sub: Joel Amartey

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, J.Kelly

Out: R.Angwin (omitted), J.Fahey (omitted), H.Rowston (sub)

R13 sub: Harry Rowston

FREMANTLE

In: J.O'Meara

Out: J.Aish (concussion), S.Sturt (omitted)

R13 sub: Michael Walters

Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller

Out: M.Pickett (personal reason), H.Ralphsmith (sub)

R13 sub: Hugo Ralphsmith

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: C.Sharman (sub)

R13 sub: Cooper Sharman

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Carlton v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: N.Newman, M.Pittonet, J.Binns, D.Cuningham, L.Fogarty

Out: J.Motlop (omitted), J.Silvagni (omitted)

New: Jaxon Binns

R13 sub: Paddy Dow

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, S.Day, B.Ellis, N.Moyle, A.Sexton

Out: J.Farrar (omitted), B.Uwland (sub)

R12 sub: Bodhi Uwland

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, H.Greenwood, K.Turner

Out: Nil

R13 sub: Aidan Corr

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien, M.Hannan, L.McNeil, R.Gardner, H.Crozier, R.McComb

Out: J.Bruce (omitted), J.O'Donnell (omitted), A.Jones (omitted)

R13 sub: Oskar Baker