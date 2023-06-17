Follow all the action from Saturday's round 14 games

Jesse Hogan celebrates kicking a goal during the round 12 match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Giants Stadium on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE and Greater Western Sydney have both made a late change ahead of Saturday's clash at Giants Stadium, with Jesse Hogan and Michael Frederick ruled out for their respective sides.

Ex-Dockers forward Hogan will miss the clash with his former club due to calf tightness, replaced in the selected side by No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman, with Ryan Angwin named as Giants' substitute.

Hogan is his side's leading goalkicker this year, with 24 majors in 13 games, while Cadman has managed five goals in his eight games.

Fremantle livewire forward Frederick is out with an ankle complaint with Sam Sturt coming into Fremantle's final 22. Onballer Neil Erasmus will be the Dockers' sub.

The Dockers are looking to continues their top-eight push in the tricky clash against GWS on Saturday afternoon at Giants Stadium.

The Dockers' four-match winning streak was ended by Richmond last week, but at 6-6 they are firmly in the finals hunt.

GWS is 5-8 after last week's win over North Melbourne but has been hugely competitive in Adam Kingsley's first year in charge.

Of the Giants' eight losses, seven have come by 21 points or less, and they are sure to challenge the Dockers.

The Giants welcome back star defender Sam Taylor and vice-captain Josh Kelly from hamstring injuries, while Jaeger O'Meara returns from suspension for the Dockers, but James Aish (concussion) misses.

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Jesse Hogan (calf tightness), replaced in the selected side by Aaron Cadman

Fremantle: Michael Frederick (ankle), replaced in the selected side by Sam Sturt

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Ryan Angwin

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

Trent Cotchin will celebrate his 300th AFL game when the resurgent Richmond faces St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday night.

The triple premiership captain will become the sixth Tiger to reach 300 AFL games, joining Kevin Bartlett, Jack Riewoldt, Jack Dyer, Shane Edwards and Francis Bourke.

Marlion Pickett is out after being charged with aggravated burglary during the week, with Ben Miller among the inclusions for the Tigers.

The Saints (8-4) are on track to play finals in 2023, while the Tigers (5-1-7) have won two of their three games under interim coach Andrew McQualter.