Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox at a training session in May, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is unlikely to target additional ruck depth during this season's upcoming trade and free agency period, with the club reiterating that it remains "comfortable" with its current mix.

The Pies parted with two-time best and fairest Brodie Grundy last October, leaving the ruck responsibilities in the hands of an inexperienced group led by Darcy Cameron, Mason Cox, Aiden Begg and Oscar Steene.

Injuries to Cameron, Cox and Begg earlier this season meant coach Craig McRae was forced to rely upon a makeshift duo of defender Billy Frampton and forward Ash Johnson for a substantial period, rather than turn to untried rookie Steene.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Collingwood recruiting manager Derek Hine said the club was content with its ruck stocks ahead of a trade period, where he expected the club would make just "one or two" new additions.

"At the moment, we are (comfortable)," Hine told Gettable.

"Begg has missed quite a substantial part of the first half of the year. He's been back two weeks now and both him and Oscar probably had their best games in the VFL last weekend. Oscar has been carrying that load.

Oscar Steene (left) and Aiden Begg at Collingwood training in April, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We could have easily brought Oscar up when that group of boys were injured, but we just felt we were setting him up to fail. He's got a really strong body of work in.

"I would imagine we would have other needs before that (ruck depth). We're reasonably comfortable with that group at the moment."

Collingwood took a targeted approach to a prolific trade and free agency period last year, bringing through four new recruits that have helped spark the side's scintillating 11-2 start to the campaign.

Frampton filled a key defensive need, Dan McStay was signed as a free agent to bolster the side's key forward stocks, Bobby Hill was brought in as small forward depth, while Tom Mitchell helped solve the team's inside midfield issues.

However, according to Hine, the success of last year's off-season was predicated on star midfielder Jordan De Goey's decision to reject free agency interest from St Kilda and sign a fresh five-year extension with the Pies.

"It was more looking at these being the four areas we really need to improve," Hine said.

"Now, the retention of Jordy was critical to us for the obvious reasons. But to be able to get support through in all of those areas of the ground – small forward, key forward, key defence and inside midfield – was really important for us.

"To get some longevity into a few of our younger boys as well – Jordy not having to go inside, all of those sorts of things, by bringing in Tom – I think it's no coincidence why Jordy is probably having the best season in his career."

Collingwood's rebound up the ladder comes following the club's high-profile 2020 trade period, where it endured cap stress and was forced to part with key players like Adam Treloar and Jaidyn Stephenson.

Riley Beveridge, Collingwood recruiting boss Derek Hine and Cal Twomey.

However, the tough list calls have ultimately proved crucial in the club being able to attack trade and free agency once again and respond so quickly from the side's heartbreaking 2018 Grand Final defeat.

"Clearly, there were some issues around our ability to bring in players," Hine said.

"We don't really need to have to go into that, because that's folklore at the moment. But it was about just trying to get the balance back in the list and be able to attack free agency and the trade period with a reasonable degree of aggression.

"To do that, you obviously need to have the scope. It was to be able to create that scope within the list from list spots and the cap space."