COLLINGWOOD recruiting boss Derek Hine joins Gettable this week.

The Pies have enjoyed a hot start to the season, with Hine giving an insight into how the club rebuilt its list after the 2018 Grand Final. He also delves into what makes Nick Daicos so special, and discusses whether they will be aggressive again this off-season.

GETTABLE: Next $1 million stars, Pies' top targets, Dons gun opens talks Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are joined by Collingwood recruiting manager Derek Hine and name an emerging crop of players in line for seven-figure deals

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss which group of players will be the AFL's next $1 million men, look at the under-18 championships, and answer your questions in their segment 'Askable'.

