Dustin Martin and Liam Baker after Richmond's win over St Kilda in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- There's life yet in these Tigers - can they surge into another finals series?

- 'Really significant out' hits Dogs' top-eight hopes

- How the Blues stopped the rot

- Damo reveals his top five players of round 14

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.