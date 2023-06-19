Sean Darcy, James Aish and Michael Frederick are all poised to return for Fremantle's round 15 clash with Essendon

Sean Darcy in action during the match between Brisbane and Fremantle at The Gabba in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy will return from a hamstring injury for a crunch game against Essendon on Saturday night if he can complete an "incident-free week" on the training track.

Darcy, who suffered the injury against Naarm in round 11, shapes as a crucial inclusion after missing back-to-back losses that have left the 13th-placed Dockers' season hanging by a thread at 6-7.

The 25-year-old was put through a solid training session on Saturday to push his case one week out and could be one of several inclusions against the Bombers at Optus Stadium.

"We're all excited for Sean's return. He had a really good football simulation session on Saturday and got through," high performance manager Phil Merriman told the club's website.

"The plan will be for him to get through training this week and play."

The Dockers also hope to regain important wingman James Aish (concussion) and speedster Michael Frederick (ankle) against Essendon.

Aish has progressed through concussion protocols but was at risk of missing multiple matches given his history of head knocks.

"He's got to get through his final tick off for training on Wednesday … the plan is for him to be out there on the weekend," Merriman said of Aish.

Frederick will play his 50th game if his ankle responds well to training this week after the forward was a late withdrawal against Greater Western Sydney.

The Dockers said second-year midfielder Matthew Johnson was also expected to be available after he was substituted against the Giants with a hip pointer issue.