Jake Waterman reacts during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE RETURN of much-needed defensive reinforcements for West Coast this week has been soured by news that forward Jake Waterman will be unavailable after spending nine days in hospital with an infection.

Waterman was released from hospital on Monday and has tests and treatment to work through over the coming weeks, with the 25-year-old set to miss Saturday's clash against Sydney, having been a late withdrawal for the round 13 loss to Adelaide before the bye.

Experienced defender Jeremy McGovern has also hit an early hurdle in his push to play his first game since round three after missing Monday's training session because of illness.

Club champion Tom Barrass (hip), veteran Shannon Hurn (hamstring), and flag defender Liam Duggan (leg) all hit the track with the main group after missing the 122-point belting against the Crows.

Tom Barrass looks on during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Duggan missed the round 13 clash against the Crows, which resulted in a club record 11th straight defeat, because of suspension and a leg infection, which also resulted in him being hospitalised.

The club chose not to challenge the defender's rough conduct ban after his leg ailment ruled him unavailable for the match, but he appears ready to return this week.

Barrass has missed the Eagles' past two games after being a late withdrawal against Collingwood in round 12, with Hurn suffering his second hamstring injury this season in that match.

Shannon Hurn has his hamstring worked on during the Round 12 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Optus Stadium on June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are desperate for experience in defence after a string of heavy defeats, including three by more than 100 points this season and 11 in a row by at least 40 points.

Adelaide's score of 27.12 (174) was its highest ever under coach Matthew Nicks and resulted in the Crows' biggest ever win against the Eagles.

Captain Luke Shuey trained with the backline on Monday in a sign the Norm Smith medallist could add stability to the group by reprising a half-back role that was mooted during the pre-season.

Speedster Jack Petruccelle has also shifted from the forward line to defence in recent weeks and joined the backline on Monday.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Elijah Hewitt trained with the main group on Monday and looks in good shape, raising hopes he could return this week from a head knock against the Magpies.