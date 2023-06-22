The Traders talk you through the round 15 teams, captaincy options and more

Ben Keays during Adelaide's match against Port Adelaide in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL bye round is finally upon us.

Round 15 is shaping as another tricky bye for coaches, following on from the difficulties of last week.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

But there is still plenty to think about. The Traders discuss this week's value options in the likes of Darcy Cameron, Ben Keays and Elliot Yeo.

Plus, with Richmond star Tim Taranto having a well-deserved break, captaincy options are far trickier this week.

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 15 teams, captaincy options and more.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.