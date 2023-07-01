Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Denver Grainger-Barras, Jacob Bauer, Xavier Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Sunday July 2, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday June 30, 11.05am AEST

It was another massive game at state league level from Jarryd Lyons, the veteran midfielder finishing with 41 disposals, eight marks and five tackles in Brisbane's one-point loss to Richmond on Friday.

Blake Coleman was the only multiple goalkicker for the Lions with two, but was astray, also slotting four behinds in what was an inaccurate outing for the Lions that saw them finish with a costly final scoreline of 7.16.

Youngster James Tunstill kicked one goal from 26 disposals with Kai Lohmann also slotting one from 20 touches.

Brisbane got plenty of the ball with 60 more disposals than Richmond: Jaxon Prior (24, 10 marks), James Madden (23), Harry Sharp (23, one goal) and Noah Answerth (20, six clearances) all getting plenty of touches.

Rookie ruckman Kalin Lane kicked a goal as well as gathering 13 disposals and 19 hitouts, helped out by Henry Smith with 12 touches and nine hitouts.

Shadeau Brain was off target, finishing with three behinds from 11 disposals, Darragh Joyce got 14 touches, Darcy Gardner had eight, while Darryl McDowell-White kicked one goal from nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Northern Bullants at Ikon Park, Saturday July 1, 2.05pm AEST

A four-goal haul from Jesse Motlop has helped Carlton to a huge 85-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was impressive with 23 disposals, five marks and six tackles to go with his four majors as his side secured the crucial win to keep them in the finals race.

The Blues dominated the inside 50s (62-26) and it showed on the scoreboard, with 10 individual goalkickers contributing to the big win.

Out-of-favour Blue Paddy Dow also had a day out up forward, kicking three goals, while he had 29 touches and eight clearances to be among the Blues' best.

Jaxon Binns starred across the ground, collecting 29 disposals to go with his six tackles, five clearance and a goal.

Young ruckman Hudson O'Keefe finished with 20 hitouts and seven tackles, while Jack Carroll (23 disposals, eight marks), Lachie Plowman (25, eight marks) and Lachie Cowan (25, three clearances) were also strong in the win.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Collingwood at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday July 2, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Sunday July 2, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v South Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 1, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder had a scare but did enough to escape with a 12-point win over South Fremantle.

The Bulldogs led by 20 points midway through the third quarter but the Thunder stormed home with five unanswered goals to secure the win.

Bailey Banfield brought the pressure with nine marks and seven tackles to go with his 19 disposals, while Will Brodie had seven tackles from 20 touches.

Karl Worner led the way with a game-high 29 disposals along with seven marks, Corey Wagner had 27 touches and seven marks, while Nathan O'Driscoll finished with one goal from his 11 possessions.

Peel had nine individual goalkickers, with Travis Colyer the only multiple scorer with two majors.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, Friday June 30, 4.05pm AEST

Midfielder Mitch Knevitt was the Cats' best in their seven-point win over the Swans, gathering 20 disposals, 12 tackles and kicking a goal.

Category B rookie Ted Clohesy also slotted a major to go with 16 touches and eight tackles, with Irishman Oisin Mullin also having a good game to finish with 19 disposals.

Sam Menegola's return from injury continued well with 19 disposals, while out-of-favour premiership player Brandan Parfitt had 24 touches.

Young big man Shannon Neale was the Cats' major scorer with three goals.

Cooper Whyte was busy with 17 disposals and eight marks, Oliver Dempsey had 14 touches and rookie Osca Riccardi finished with 10.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Sunday July 2, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday July 2, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 1, 2.05pm AEST

Could Denver Grainger-Barras have found a new position? The 21-year-old, who has struggled to break into the lowly Hawthorn side, was a standout in Box Hill's 23-point win over Port Melbourne as a forward.

Grainger-Barras kicked four goals from 10 disposals and six marks to arguably be best on ground as the Hawks consolidated a top-four spot.

No.7 draft pick Cam Mackenzie put his hand up for an immediate recall back into the senior team with 23 disposals and two goals, while Ned Long was also excellent with 23 touches and a major.

Changkuoth Jiath, who played his first game back after a calf injury, managed 26 touches, with Jai Serong (25) and Cooper Stephens (22) also prominent.

Forward Jacob Koschitzke booted a goal from 18 disposals, while Lachie Bramble (17) and Henry Hustwaite (22) also kicked a goal apiece.

Mid-season recruit Brandon Ryan got plenty of looks at goal but could only manage six behinds without a major.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday July 2, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Williamstown at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 2, 12.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 1, 2.10pm ACST

Xavier Duursma made a successful return from a PCL tear with two goals and 18 disposals in Port Adelaide's 10-point win.

Duursma, who has not played AFL since round seven after hurting his knee, kicked the opening goal of the game and celebrated with his trademark bow and arrow celebration.

The 22-year-old also had seven marks and four tackles.

Youngster Jackson Mead and Francis Evans booted a goal apiece from 22 and 23 disposals, respectively, while Josh Sinn gathered the ball 20 times and uncapped midfielder Hugh Jackson had 19 touches and a goal.

Ollie Lord also impressed with a major from 16 disposals, with Jake Pasini chipping in with 11 touches and first-year tall forward Thomas Scully booting a goal.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday June 30, 11.05am AEST

Mobile key forward Jacob Bauer proved the match-winner for Richmond in its one-point win over Brisbane, kicking three goals including the final two of the game to get his side home.

Bauer also racked up 24 disposals and 12 marks in a performance that could catch the eye of senior selectors as they search for someone to help take the heat off Jack Riewoldt.

Ivan Soldo dominated the ruck contests with 46 hitouts and kicked one goal.

Mid-season draftee James Trezise was busy with 20 touches while Tyler Sonsie also got plenty of the ball with 21 disposals, five clearances and a goal, and Thomson Dow had a team-high eight clearances from 16 touches.

2021 draftees Tom Brown (21 disposals) and Sam Banks (18) continued strong seasons that have had them on the cusp of senior debuts for weeks, and while Maurice Rioli jnr didn't hit the scoreboard and only managed nine disposals, he laid a game-high eight tackles to keep the pressure on the Lions defenders.

SSP pick Kaelan Bradtke was handy with one goal from 11 touches, and Steely Green also slotted a major.

Bigoa Nyuon (nine disposals) and mid-season draftee Matthew Coulthard (nine) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Sandringham at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 1, 1.05pm AEST

Zak Jones produced a dominant performance but it wasn't enough to see Sandringham get over the line against an impressive Werribee with the Zebras going down by 76 points.

Jones had the ball on a string, collecting 35 touches along with 10 clearances, seven tackles, five marks and a goal in a best on ground display.

Ruckman Max Heath was impressive with 44 hitouts, four tackles and four marks, while defender Tom Highmore was strong with six tackles and four marks from his 22 touches.

Omitted from the senior side this week, Ben Paton responded with a 31-disposal, four-tackle and three-clearance outing.

Zaine Cordy finished with 17 touches and seven marks, while Olli Hotton booted one goal and had six tackles along with his 10 touches.

It was a quieter day for the Jacks, with Jack Billings (15 disposals, one goal) and Jack Bytel (12, four tackles) less influential than usual.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, Friday June 30, 4.05pm AEST

Tom McCartin was a standout for Sydney as it fell short of Geelong by eight points on Friday, the key defender taking 10 marks and amassing 22 disposals in the loss.

Mid-season draftee Jack Buller again presented well and finished with 2.3, with rookie Hugo Hall-Kahan also slotting two goals.

Lachlan Rankin was the Swans' most prolific ballwinner, finishing with 26 touches and 10 marks, while Dylan Stephens also had plenty of the ball, including seven clearances among his 23 disposals.

The comeback continues.



Sydney has four in a row to close within 14 points of Geelong midway through the last term.



The comeback continues.

Sydney has four in a row to close within 14 points of Geelong midway through the last term.

Corey Warner (18 disposals, six tackles, four clearances) and Jaiden Magor (19 disposals) each kicked a goal, while Lachlan McAndrew (12 disposals, five tackles, five clearances) dominated in the ruck with 32 hitouts.

Will Gould was strong with 19 touches and nine marks.

Category B rookie Will Edwards (12 disposals), Caleb Mitchell (seven) and Cameron Owen (nine) were quiet.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at the WACA, Saturday July 1, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast had just two AFL-listed players on the park as it went down to East Fremantle by a whopping 184 points.

Category B rookie Jordyn Baker, an athletic wingman, gathered 19 disposals and had six tackles, while speedy forward Tyrell Dewar only had seven touches and three tackles.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Coburg at ETU Stadium, Saturday July 1, 11.05am AEST

The Western Bulldogs secured a much-needed 32-point victory over a winless Coburg on Saturday to keep their finals hopes intact.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet dominated around the ground and finished with 49 hitouts, five tackles and four clearances to be one of the Dogs' best players.

Son of a gun Sam Darcy pressed his case for a return to the top tier side with a three-goal outing. The 19-year-old also had 11 hitouts and six marks in an influential showing.

Buku Khamis led the way up forward with four goals to go with his nine hitouts and three marks, while Oskar Baker responded to his omission from the senior side with a 23-possession, five-mark outing.

Robbie McComb (23 disposals, four clearances), Luke Cleary (19, four marks), Cody Raak (13, five) and Jedd Busslinger (15, four) were among the ball-winners, while utility Josh Bruce (12 disposals, four marks) and young forward Arthur Jones (one goal, six disposals) were quiet.