Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Reef McInnes, Cooper Harvey, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Sunday July 2, 2.10pm ACST

Matt Crouch was busy as Adelaide suffered a nine-point loss to North Adelaide on Sunday.

The midfielder had 35 disposals, eight marks and six clearances in the Crows' defeat.

James Borlase (18 disposals and 13 marks) and Sam Berry (21 disposals) were also influential.

Kieran Strachan had 18 disposals and 17 hitouts, while Patrick Parnell (21 disposals), Elliott Himmelberg (16 and 17 hitouts) and Mark Keane (15 and 10 marks) also had strong games.

Jackson Hately kicked a goal from 21 touches, Luke Nankervis had 20 disposals and Tariek Newchurch booted three majors from his 16 disposals.

Shane McAdam kicked 1.2 from eight touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday June 30, 11.05am AEST

It was another massive game at state league level from Jarryd Lyons, the veteran midfielder finishing with 41 disposals, eight marks and five tackles in Brisbane's one-point loss to Richmond on Friday.

Blake Coleman was the only multiple goalkicker for the Lions with two, but was astray, also slotting four behinds in what was an inaccurate outing for the Lions that saw them finish with a costly final scoreline of 7.16.

Youngster James Tunstill kicked one goal from 26 disposals with Kai Lohmann also slotting one from 20 touches.

Brisbane got plenty of the ball with 60 more disposals than Richmond: Jaxon Prior (24, 10 marks), James Madden (23), Harry Sharp (23, one goal) and Noah Answerth (20, six clearances) all getting plenty of touches.

Rookie ruckman Kalin Lane kicked a goal as well as gathering 13 disposals and 19 hitouts, helped out by Henry Smith with 12 touches and nine hitouts.

Shadeau Brain was off target, finishing with three behinds from 11 disposals, Darragh Joyce got 14 touches, Darcy Gardner had eight, while Darryl McDowell-White kicked one goal from nine disposals.

Learn More 10:57

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Northern Bullants at Ikon Park, Saturday July 1, 2.05pm AEST

A four-goal haul from Jesse Motlop has helped Carlton to a huge 85-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was impressive with 23 disposals, five marks and six tackles to go with his four majors as his side secured the crucial win to keep them in the finals race.

Learn More 01:24

The Blues dominated the inside 50s (62-26) and it showed on the scoreboard, with 10 individual goalkickers contributing to the big win.

Out-of-favour Blue Paddy Dow also had a day out up forward, kicking three goals, while he had 29 touches and eight clearances to be among the Blues' best.

Jaxon Binns starred across the ground, collecting 29 disposals to go with his six tackles, five clearance and a goal.

Young ruckman Hudson O'Keefe finished with 20 hitouts and seven tackles, while Jack Carroll (23 disposals, eight marks), Lachie Plowman (25, eight marks) and Lachie Cowan (25, three clearances) were also strong in the win.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Collingwood at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday July 2, 12pm AEST

Reef McInnes enjoyed a big day out up forward on Sunday, kicking six goals from 15 touches in Collingwood’s 95-point demolition of Frankston.

Josh Carmichael joined in the scoring with three majors from 20 disposals and seven marks, while Joe Richards kicked two from 17 disposals and eight marks.

Pre-game interest in the Magpies' forward line centered on the return of Dan McStay, but the former Lion was a late withdrawal due to illness.

The presence of exciting duo Ash Johnson and Jack Ginnivan also held plenty of interest, but both were relatively quiet with Johnson kicking one goal from 11 disposals and Ginnivan managing one behind from 12 touches.

Nathan Kreuger slotted one goal from limited opportunities.

Kreugs weaving through traffic 😤pic.twitter.com/XspB1Aw7Aj — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) July 2, 2023

Finlay Macrae was the Pies' main ballwinner, finishing with 26 disposals, eight tackles and a goal.

Arlo Draper (22 disposals, six tackles) and Trent Bianco (23 disposals) had plenty of the ball, while Aiden Begg provided opportunities for teammates with 24 hitouts and eight clearances to go with 16 touches of his own.

Will Kelly was strong with 16 disposals, Ed Allan (20, five clearances) impressed, as did Trey Ruscoe (20).

Tom Wilson (12 disposals, one goal), Jakob Ryan (13 disposals) and Cooper Murley (11) all did their bit in the commanding win.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Sunday July 2, 1.05pm AEST

First-round draftee Elijah Tsatas was excellent in Essendon's one-point win over Gold Coast on Sunday, gathering 33 disposals, eight tackles and five clearances.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti had a good day too with 18 disposals and nine tackles, and while 'Tippa' didn't kick a goal he did squeeze through the match-winning behind after the final siren.

Rookie pair Patrick Voss and Anthony Munkara were the only AFL-list players to kick multiple goals with two each.

The ruck contests were dominated by Nick Bryan who finished with 38 hitouts along with 14 disposals and six tackles, helped out by Irish category B big man Cian McBride's eight hitouts and nine touches.

Nick Hind (23 disposals) and Alwyn Davey jnr (22) were busy, as was Nic Cox who slotted a goal from 15 touches.

Massimo D'ambrosia also had 15 disposals, while Tex Wanganeen (nine disposals, one goal), Rhett Montgomerie (eight disposals), Lewis Hayes (six) and Alastair Lord (seven) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v South Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 1, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder had a scare but did enough to escape with a 12-point win over South Fremantle.

The Bulldogs led by 20 points midway through the third quarter but the Thunder stormed home with five unanswered goals to secure the win.

Bailey Banfield brought the pressure with nine marks and seven tackles to go with his 19 disposals, while Will Brodie had seven tackles from 20 touches.

Karl Worner led the way with a game-high 29 disposals along with seven marks, Corey Wagner had 27 touches and seven marks, while Nathan O'Driscoll finished with one goal from his 11 possessions.

Peel had nine individual goalkickers, with Travis Colyer the only multiple scorer with two majors.

Learn More 00:51

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, Friday June 30, 4.05pm AEST

Midfielder Mitch Knevitt was the Cats' best in their seven-point win over the Swans, gathering 20 disposals, 12 tackles and kicking a goal.

Category B rookie Ted Clohesy also slotted a major to go with 16 touches and eight tackles, with Irishman Oisin Mullin also having a good game to finish with 19 disposals.

Sam Menegola's return from injury continued well with 19 disposals, while out-of-favour premiership player Brandan Parfitt had 24 touches.

Young big man Shannon Neale was the Cats' major scorer with three goals.

Cooper Whyte was busy with 17 disposals and eight marks, Oliver Dempsey had 14 touches and rookie Osca Riccardi finished with 10.

Learn More 14:58

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Sunday July 2, 1.05pm AEST

Chris Burgess kicked four goals including Gold Coast's last, but it wasn't enough for the Suns as Essendon then slotted three behinds to steal a one-point win on Sunday.

Sensational ruck work from Mabior Chol, finished off my Chris Burgess ☀️



This games starting to heat up in the last quarter!



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/A8KkKEF40q pic.twitter.com/SErpFCWaxn — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 2, 2023

Former Lion Tom Berry earned his keep with a match-high 12 tackles and 19 disposals, with Alex Davies also hard at the ball with nine tackles and 23 touches.

Charlie Constable was the Suns' biggest ball-winner with 25 disposals and could be close to a senior recall after playing the first two games of the AFL season but not returning to the level since then.

Mabior Chol (11 disposals, five clearances) and Alex Sexton (14, four) kicked two goals each, while Elijah Hollands (18 disposals) kicked one.

James Tsitas had an equal team-high five clearances in his 16 touches, with fellow rookies Bodhi Uwland and Connor Blakely finding the ball 17 and 18 times respectively.

Jeremy Sharp also had 18 disposals, while Lloyd Johnston (15 disposals, eight marks), Caleb Graham (14, seven) and Oskar Faulkhead (14) did plenty.

Ruckman Ned Moyle had 20 hitouts and nine disposals, Sean Lemmens also had nine touches, Jake Stein had 12, Jy Farrar 11 and Sam Day just four.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday July 2, 12.05pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney was on the wrong end of a 96-point hiding at the hands of Casey.

Matt Flynn dominated in the ruck with 33 hitouts, along with six clearances, five marks and 19 dispoals to be among the Giants' better players in the hefty loss.

James Peatling led the way with a game-high 26 disposals, a game-high nine clearances and another game-high six tackles, while Cameron Fleeton was under fire down back but stood up with eight marks and two tackles to go with his 20 disposals.

Young forward Aaron Cadman, omitted from the senior side this week, was quiet in front of goal, finishing with just two behinds, but had 15 touches and took four marks.

Former skipper Phil Davis (23 disposals, four marks), Harry Rowston (16, four tackles) and Jacob Wehr (15, four marks) were also busy.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 1, 2.05pm AEST

Could Denver Grainger-Barras have found a new position? The 21-year-old, who has struggled to break into the lowly Hawthorn side, was a standout in Box Hill's 23-point win over Port Melbourne as a forward.

Grainger-Barras kicked four goals from 10 disposals and six marks to arguably be best on ground as the Hawks consolidated a top-four spot.

Learn More 01:13

No.7 draft pick Cam Mackenzie put his hand up for an immediate recall back into the senior team with 23 disposals and two goals, while Ned Long was also excellent with 23 touches and a major.

Changkuoth Jiath, who played his first game back after a calf injury, managed 26 touches, with Jai Serong (25) and Cooper Stephens (22) also prominent.

Forward Jacob Koschitzke booted a goal from 18 disposals, while Lachie Bramble (17) and Henry Hustwaite (22) also kicked a goal apiece.

Mid-season recruit Brandon Ryan got plenty of looks at goal but could only manage six behinds without a major.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Greater Western Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday July 2, 12.05pm AEST

James Jordon continued to push his claim for a regular starting spot in the senior side with a strong performance in Casey's thumping 96-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Jordon finished with a game-high 41 disposals, seven marks, five tackles, seven clearances and kicked a goal.

Young spearhead Jacob van Rooyen responded to his omission from the top side in emphatic fashion, kicking an equal game-high four goals to go with his eight marks.

Son-of-a-gun Taj Woewodin was a strong contributor with three goals and six marks to go with his 26 disposals, while midfielder Luke Dunstan collected 31 touches and had four clearances.

Taj Woewodin threads the needle for the @CaseyDemonsFC 💉



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/7CESq1t2yl — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 2, 2023

First-year forward Matthew Jefferson had a day out with four goals and five marks, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield (three goals) and Mitch White and Josh Schache (two goals apiece) were also busy up forward.

Bailey Laurie (25 disposals, three clearances), Blake Howes (24, six marks) and Daniel Turner (22, six) were solid.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Williamstown at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 2, 12.35pm AEST

Son of a gun Cooper Harvey did most of the damage in North Melbourne's 53-point win over Williamstown on Sunday, kicking five goals from 20 disposals and nine marks.

Coop getting things done early 💪 pic.twitter.com/2CubibGVGG — North Melbourne Reserves (@NMFCReserves) July 2, 2023

Rickman Tristan Xerri also showed he's keen for a senior recall, amassing 26 disposals, an equal team-high six tackles and a game-high 11 clearances.

Daniel Howe was the Roos main ballwinner with 29 disposals, six tackles and six clearances, with Aaron Hall (24 touches, 10 marks) also getting his regular high numbers.

Charlie Lazzaro (22 disposals), Blake Drury (13) and Ben Cunnington (13, six tackles, eight clearances) kicked a goal apiece, while Lachie Young (19 disposals, eight marks) and Curtis Taylor (22 disposals) were busy.

Other senior Kangaroos on the day included Flynn Perez (14 disposals, seven marks), Josh Goater (11, seven), Kayne Turner (13 disposals), Phoenix Spicer (13), Jackson Archer (11), Kallan Dawson (10), Jacob Edwards (five) and Hugh Greenwood (10, six tackles).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 1, 2.10pm ACST

Xavier Duursma made a successful return from a PCL tear with two goals and 18 disposals in Port Adelaide's 10-point win.

Duursma, who has not played AFL since round seven after hurting his knee, kicked the opening goal of the game and celebrated with his trademark bow and arrow celebration.

The 22-year-old also had seven marks and four tackles.

Learn More 01:05

Youngster Jackson Mead and Francis Evans booted a goal apiece from 22 and 23 disposals, respectively, while Josh Sinn gathered the ball 20 times and uncapped midfielder Hugh Jackson had 19 touches and a goal.

Ollie Lord also impressed with a major from 16 disposals, with Jake Pasini chipping in with 11 touches and first-year tall forward Thomas Scully booting a goal.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday June 30, 11.05am AEST

Mobile key forward Jacob Bauer proved the match-winner for Richmond in its one-point win over Brisbane, kicking three goals including the final two of the game to get his side home.

Bauer also racked up 24 disposals and 12 marks in a performance that could catch the eye of senior selectors as they search for someone to help take the heat off Jack Riewoldt.

Learn More 01:27

Ivan Soldo dominated the ruck contests with 46 hitouts and kicked one goal.

Mid-season draftee James Trezise was busy with 20 touches while Tyler Sonsie also got plenty of the ball with 21 disposals, five clearances and a goal, and Thomson Dow had a team-high eight clearances from 16 touches.

2021 draftees Tom Brown (21 disposals) and Sam Banks (18) continued strong seasons that have had them on the cusp of senior debuts for weeks, and while Maurice Rioli jnr didn't hit the scoreboard and only managed nine disposals, he laid a game-high eight tackles to keep the pressure on the Lions defenders.

SSP pick Kaelan Bradtke was handy with one goal from 11 touches, and Steely Green also slotted a major.

Bigoa Nyuon (nine disposals) and mid-season draftee Matthew Coulthard (nine) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Sandringham at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 1, 1.05pm AEST

Zak Jones produced a dominant performance but it wasn't enough to see Sandringham get over the line against an impressive Werribee with the Zebras going down by 76 points.

Jones had the ball on a string, collecting 35 touches along with 10 clearances, seven tackles, five marks and a goal in a best on ground display.

Learn More 00:41

Ruckman Max Heath was impressive with 44 hitouts, four tackles and four marks, while defender Tom Highmore was strong with six tackles and four marks from his 22 touches.

Omitted from the senior side this week, Ben Paton responded with a 31-disposal, four-tackle and three-clearance outing.

Zaine Cordy finished with 17 touches and seven marks, while Olli Hotton booted one goal and had six tackles along with his 10 touches.

It was a quieter day for the Jacks, with Jack Billings (15 disposals, one goal) and Jack Bytel (12, four tackles) less influential than usual.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, Friday June 30, 4.05pm AEST

Tom McCartin was a standout for Sydney as it fell short of Geelong by eight points on Friday, the key defender taking 10 marks and amassing 22 disposals in the loss.

Mid-season draftee Jack Buller again presented well and finished with 2.3, with rookie Hugo Hall-Kahan also slotting two goals.

Lachlan Rankin was the Swans' most prolific ballwinner, finishing with 26 touches and 10 marks, while Dylan Stephens also had plenty of the ball, including seven clearances among his 23 disposals.

The comeback continues.



Sydney has four in a row to close within 14 points of Geelong midway through the last term.



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/PoOZoEKMu6 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 30, 2023

Corey Warner (18 disposals, six tackles, four clearances) and Jaiden Magor (19 disposals) each kicked a goal, while Lachlan McAndrew (12 disposals, five tackles, five clearances) dominated in the ruck with 32 hitouts.

Will Gould was strong with 19 touches and nine marks.

Category B rookie Will Edwards (12 disposals), Caleb Mitchell (seven) and Cameron Owen (nine) were quiet.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at the WACA, Saturday July 1, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast had just two AFL-listed players on the park as it went down to East Fremantle by a whopping 184 points.

Category B rookie Jordyn Baker, an athletic wingman, gathered 19 disposals and had six tackles, while speedy forward Tyrell Dewar only had seven touches and three tackles.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Coburg at ETU Stadium, Saturday July 1, 11.05am AEST

The Western Bulldogs secured a much-needed 32-point victory over a winless Coburg on Saturday to keep their finals hopes intact.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet dominated around the ground and finished with 49 hitouts, five tackles and four clearances to be one of the Dogs' best players.

Son of a gun Sam Darcy pressed his case for a return to the top tier side with a three-goal outing. The 19-year-old also had 11 hitouts and six marks in an influential showing.

Learn More 01:26

Buku Khamis led the way up forward with four goals to go with his nine hitouts and three marks, while Oskar Baker responded to his omission from the senior side with a 23-possession, five-mark outing.

Robbie McComb (23 disposals, four clearances), Luke Cleary (19, four marks), Cody Raak (13, five) and Jedd Busslinger (15, four) were among the ball-winners, while utility Josh Bruce (12 disposals, four marks) and young forward Arthur Jones (one goal, six disposals) were quiet.