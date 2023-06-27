Sydney has locked in one of its key forward options on a new three-year deal

Joel Amartey celebrates a goal in Sydney's win over West Coast in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will reward youngster Joel Amartey for his career-best game against West Coast over the weekend, with the key-position talent recently agreeing to a three-year deal with the Swans.

Amartey, who had attracted rival interest earlier in the campaign, appears poised to extend his time with Sydney until 2026 after notching four goals in the side's record 171-point victory against West Coast on Saturday.

It was the 23-year-old's second four-goal haul of the season, having also bagged four majors against Hawthorn earlier in the year, with the Swans determined to retain the talented 197cm rookie.

Amartey was coming towards the end of the two-year deal he signed in July 2021, with AFL.com.au's Inside Trading revealing earlier this season that a host of clubs were monitoring his situation.

But the fan favourite will extend his time with Sydney, joining co-captain Dane Rampe (signed until 2025) and exciting defender Nick Blakey (signed until 2031) in re-signing with the club over the last month.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Sydney's fellow forward Hayden McLean has also started talks on a new deal as the club looks to strengthen its key-position depth following a host of injuries in the first half of its 2023 season.

The Swans looked to bolster their key-position stocks at either end of the ground during last month's mid-season rookie draft, recruiting defender Harry Arnold from Brisbane's VFL program and forward Jack Buller from WAFL side Claremont.