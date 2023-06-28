Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews is putting in another season worthy of All-Australian selection, writes Michael Whiting

Harris Andrews greets fans after the R14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NOT that he ever went too far, but the best version of Harris Andrews is back.

And when we say back, we mean the 2019 and 2020 All-Australian jacket-winning version that had the Brisbane co-captain ranked among the best key defenders in the game.

After two seasons of form that could be described as ever-so-fractionally off his lofty standards – and statistics show there was barely a drop-off, but that's the problem when you set such a high bar – Andrews has returned to his game-changing best.

The 26-year-old humbly described last Friday's performance against St Kilda as one of his better games, with his nine intercept marks enough to convince Chris Fagan and Ross Lyon he deserved the perfect 10 AFL Coaches Association votes.

Surely it will also be just the second time in his 174-game career Andrews polls three Brownlow Medal votes (the other coming against Greater Western Sydney in 2020).

So, what's changed?

The man himself pays enormous credit to the emergence of Jack Payne, who has grabbed his permanent opportunity in defence with both hands.

Payne has been responsible for playing on the opposition's best key forward, notably keeping Max King goalless last week, and quelling a rampant Charlie Curnow earlier in the year.

This has allowed Andrews to play on the second forward and a licence to roam if he sees fit.

"We've got different strengths," Andrews said of Payne as he prepared for Thursday night's game against Richmond at the Gabba.

Jack Payne spoils Max King during the R14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on June 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"To see his growth has been incredible. The way he goes into a game, plays on the best forward and is able to nullify their influence is absolutely critical to our team's success.

"I've played that role a fair bit in my career and it can be extremely daunting at times coming up against guys like Max King and the really dangerous forwards in the League.

"We just want to instil confidence in him each week to go out, give it his best shot and know he'll have the full support from all of us in the backline and the rest of the team.

"It's a great partnership I feel like we're building."

Harris Andrews punches the ball away during the R14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews is mounting a strong case for a third All-Australian selection, with his combination of nullifying and intercepting back to its best.

He currently has the fourth-most intercept marks in the AFL, and for the third straight year has more spoils than any other defender.

When he's locked in a one-on-one contest, Andrews is as good as ever.

For players who have 50 or more contested defensive one-on-ones, only Sam Collins is more effective (for transparency, Steven May and Jacob Weitering have contested 49 and both have a better strike rate than Andrews).

These numbers have not deviated much over recent seasons, other than the intercepting, which dropped to 14th in 2022.

The criticism around Brisbane's new co-captain in the past two years centred more on specific moments rather than a general trend.

He was questioned following the 2021 qualifying final loss to Melbourne, and late last season David King said Andrews was playing "bruise-free footy", querying his physicality.

Andrews said he had no injury concerns either year.

"I feel like I'm seeing the ball relatively well and have been able to set up the ground defensively," he said.

"There's little moments in games where you get those five or six one-on-ones and if you're off one or two of those and they kick goals it can be disappointing and people view it that way.

"I certainly haven't changed anything from a preparation standpoint. Physically I'm as good as I've been my whole career."

Harris Andrews leads his team out during the R13 match between Brisbane and Hawthorn at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Payne locking down and Andrews back to his intercepting best, the Tigers await, albeit without an old adversary of Andrews, Tom Lynch.

The Lions Academy product said the additional responsibility of being a captain alongside Lachie Neale this season had certainly done him no harm.

"Maybe I walk around with a bit more of a chip on my shoulder that I need to play well," he said.

"But it hasn't changed the way I approach the game."