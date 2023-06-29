Gary Ablett turned out for Creswick Saints in Victoria's Central Highlands FNL. AFL photographer Dylan Burns was there to capture the moment

Gary Ablett jnr celebrates Creswick's win over Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

DUAL Brownlow medallist Gary Ablett returned to his country footy roots last weekend, taking to the field in Creswick Football Club's Central Highlands FNL clash with Ballan.

In a hard-fought, low-scoring clash, Ablett finished with two goals as Creswick emerged with a 23-point win in front of a raucous home crowd.

AFL.com.au photographer Dylan Burns was on hand to capture all the action, and spoke to club officials and the retired AFL champion after the match.

Creswick FC president Ryan Knowles

"It was unbelievable for the club. We thought we'd ask the question about access to Gaz and we didn't think it was going to work but all of a sudden the email came through and speaking to a couple of people involved in the League, they think it's the biggest day they've ever had. (We're) absolutely rapt, I've never seen so many people here.

"For the club, I can't thank them and Gaz enough for the work they've put in. Gaz made it special for us and we're forever grateful."

Creswick FC senior coach Paul Borchers

"After a really big build-up, it lived up to expectations. We had a bit of a captain's run on Friday night, he wanted to come and train with us so we did a light session - and from that point of view, he said 'I'm 39 years of age, don't expect me to go and dominate, but I'll use my smarts, get to where I need to be and you guys do the hard work and we'll go from there.

"From our point of view, we knew that's what we were getting from him and that's what he delivered at the end of the day. From a club point of view, we can't be happier."

Creswick coach Paul Borchers in the rooms before Creswick's game against Ballan on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

Gary Ablett

"This does mean a lot to me, it reminds me of what it was like growing up playing my junior footy. I played for a really small country town as well. I always told myself that when I finished my AFL career, I wouldn't play again, but I played a game in Darwin, got to experience that and as I said, it reminded me of smaller country communities.

"I had an absolute ball out there, it was a really great group. I had a quick chat with them after the game and just spoke about the journey with them - (told them to) really enjoy the journey. I think a lot of us think about destination and obviously the goal here is to win a premiership one day as a football club, but just enjoying each other's company, getting around each other at training. There's a really great spirit in the group and I had an absolute ball. It was great to get the win.

"The body's OK (laughing) ... I'm 39 now - I didn't do a pre-season, put it that way.

"There were a few people yelling out 'grow some hair', but that's all part of it, right? Obviously there were supporters there from the other team and they were there to see their team win the game. I thought the players from the opposition were really respectful. They played hard at times but you kind of expect that. I was really proud that the boys got the win and hopefully it leads to bigger things for the football club."

ALL PICTURES: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

A sign outside Creswick Football Club's rooms on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gary Ablett jnr speaks to a teammate before Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Gary Ablett jnr runs onto the ground before Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Gary Ablett warms up before Creswick's game against Ballan on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

Gary Ablett in the pre-game huddle before Creswick's game against Ballan on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

Gary Ablett jnr warms up before Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Gary Ablett jnr in action during Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Gary Ablett jnr in action during Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Fans watch on with Gary Ablett jnr in action during Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Gary Ablett jnr celebrates a goal during Creswick's clash against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns

Gary Ablett jnr leaves the ground after Creswick's win over Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League on June 24, 2023. Picture: Dylan Burns