SYDNEY has lost dynamic midfielder Chad Warner to injury for its Grand Final rematch against Geelong, Collingwood has recalled tall defender Billy Frampton and Port Adelaide welcomes back lively forward Junior Rioli.
Carlton will also make at least three changes for its Sunday clash against Hawthorn, including injured ruckman Marc Pittonet.
Warner suffered a calf injury ahead of training on Thursday. His absence from the SCG clash against the Cats on Friday night will be offset by the return of Will Hayward, while the Swans have remained cautious with Tom McCartin, who is among the emergencies after recovering from concussion suffered in round eight.
As flagged by coach Chris Scott during the week, the Cats will regain skipper Patrick Dangerfield and tall defender Esava Ratugolea, replacing Jeremy Cameron (concussion) and the injured Mark O'Connor.
The Western Bulldogs have handed a debut to mid-season draftee Caleb Poulter against Fremantle, along with defensive replacements James O'Donnell and Ryan Gardner. Oskar Baker has been dropped.
The Dockers regain James Aish (concussion) at the expense of young midfielder Neil Erasmus in the best 22.
Adelaide will take an unchanged side into its clash with North Melbourne, which regains Darcy Tucker and Luke Davies-Uniacke. Tom Powell misses through injury, while Hugh Greenwood and Phoenix Spicer have been left out of the starting side.
Collingwood has added tall defender Frampton and dropped mercurial forward Ash Johnson for its blockbuster twilight clash against an unchanged Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.
Essendon has left Nick Bryan out of its starting 22 to face Port Adelaide on Saturday night, preferring to bring in last week's sub Jye Menzie. The Power regain Junior Rioli, while mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle has been left out after a lively debut against Geelong in round 14. Josh Sinn also makes way.
The Blues have recalled Jack Silvagni for the Sunday clash against Hawthorn, with Ed Curnow and George Hewett named on the extended bench. Pittonet has been managing a PCL strain since the clash against Gold Coast before the bye and will miss alongside Matt Cottrell (suspended) and Paddy Dow (omitted).
Chad Wingard is in line to return for the Hawks for his first game since round nine while Josh Ward, Fergus Greene and Max Ramsden are also on the extended interchange. Jacob Koschitzke is the only confirmed out.
Melbourne has brought back James Harmes for its clash with the Giants in Alice Springs, while Jake Bowey and Ben Brown are among the possible ins, to replace James Jordon and Michael Hibberd (lacerated kidney). Jesse Hogan will face his former side after returning to the Giants' side.
Shannon Hurn and Jamie Cripps are confirmed ins for West Coast's clash with St Kilda at Optus Stadium, while the Saints have left Ben Paton out of their best 22.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: W.Hayward
Out: Ch.Warner (calf), R.Clarke (omitted)
R15 sub: Robbie Fox
GEELONG
In: E.Ratugolea, P.Dangerfield
Out: J.Cameron (concussion), M.O'Connor (adductor), J.Bowes (sub)
R15 sub: Jack Bowes
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: L.Sholl (omitted)
R15 sub: Ned McHenry
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: D.Tucker, L.Davies-Uniacke
Out: P.Spicer (omitted), T.Powell (injured), H.Greenwood (omitted)
R14 sub: Miller Bergman
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Gardner, J.O'Donnell, C.Poulter
Out: O.Baker (omitted), L.Jones (arm), T.O'Brien (hamstring), R.West (sub)
R14 sub: Lachlan McNeil
FREMANTLE
In: J.Aish
Out: N.Erasmus (omitted), S.Sturt (sub)
R15 sub: Sam Sturt
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: Nil
Out: R.Atkins (sub)
R15 sub: Rory Atkins
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Frampton
Out: H.Harrison (omitted), A.Johnson (omitted)
R15 sub: Beau McCreery
Essendon v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: Nil
Out: N.Bryan (omitted)
R15 sub: Jye Menzie
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Rioli
Out: J.Sinn (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted)
R14 sub: Riley Bonner
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Wingard, J.Ward, F.Greene, M.Ramsden
Out: J.Koschitzke (omitted)
R15 sub: Sam Butler
CARLTON
In: J.Silvagni, E.Curnow, G.Hewett, J.Honey, J.Binns, Le.Young
Out: M.Cottrell (suspension), M.Pittonet (knee), P.Dow (omitted)
R14 sub: Paddy Dow
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Harmes, J.Bowey, J.Melksham, A.Tomlinson, B.Brown
Out: J.Jordon (omitted), M.Hibberd (kidney)
R15 sub: Charlie Spargo
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Hogan, M.Flynn, I.Cumming, J.Fahey
Out: L.Whitfield (suspension)
R14 sub: Ryan Angwin
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Hurn, J.Cripps, X.O'Neill, H.Barnett, T.Dewar
Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (quad), E.Yeo (hip)
R15 sub: Campbell Chesser
ST KILDA
In: S.Ross, Z.Cordy, T.Campbell, J.Peris
Out: B.Paton (omitted)
R15 sub: Cooper Sharman