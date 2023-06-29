The teams are in for the round 16 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

L-R: Chad Warner, Billy Frampton, Junior Rioli. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has lost dynamic midfielder Chad Warner to injury for its Grand Final rematch against Geelong, Collingwood has recalled tall defender Billy Frampton and Port Adelaide welcomes back lively forward Junior Rioli.

Carlton will also make at least three changes for its Sunday clash against Hawthorn, including injured ruckman Marc Pittonet.

Warner suffered a calf injury ahead of training on Thursday. His absence from the SCG clash against the Cats on Friday night will be offset by the return of Will Hayward, while the Swans have remained cautious with Tom McCartin, who is among the emergencies after recovering from concussion suffered in round eight.

As flagged by coach Chris Scott during the week, the Cats will regain skipper Patrick Dangerfield and tall defender Esava Ratugolea, replacing Jeremy Cameron (concussion) and the injured Mark O'Connor.

The Western Bulldogs have handed a debut to mid-season draftee Caleb Poulter against Fremantle, along with defensive replacements James O'Donnell and Ryan Gardner. Oskar Baker has been dropped.

The Dockers regain James Aish (concussion) at the expense of young midfielder Neil Erasmus in the best 22.

Adelaide will take an unchanged side into its clash with North Melbourne, which regains Darcy Tucker and Luke Davies-Uniacke. Tom Powell misses through injury, while Hugh Greenwood and Phoenix Spicer have been left out of the starting side.

Collingwood has added tall defender Frampton and dropped mercurial forward Ash Johnson for its blockbuster twilight clash against an unchanged Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Ash Johnson celebrates a goal during the R15 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG on June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon has left Nick Bryan out of its starting 22 to face Port Adelaide on Saturday night, preferring to bring in last week's sub Jye Menzie. The Power regain Junior Rioli, while mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle has been left out after a lively debut against Geelong in round 14. Josh Sinn also makes way.

The Blues have recalled Jack Silvagni for the Sunday clash against Hawthorn, with Ed Curnow and George Hewett named on the extended bench. Pittonet has been managing a PCL strain since the clash against Gold Coast before the bye and will miss alongside Matt Cottrell (suspended) and Paddy Dow (omitted).

Jarrod Witts and Marc Pittonet compete for the ball during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at the MCG in round 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Chad Wingard is in line to return for the Hawks for his first game since round nine while Josh Ward, Fergus Greene and Max Ramsden are also on the extended interchange. Jacob Koschitzke is the only confirmed out.

Melbourne has brought back James Harmes for its clash with the Giants in Alice Springs, while Jake Bowey and Ben Brown are among the possible ins, to replace James Jordon and Michael Hibberd (lacerated kidney). Jesse Hogan will face his former side after returning to the Giants' side.

Shannon Hurn and Jamie Cripps are confirmed ins for West Coast's clash with St Kilda at Optus Stadium, while the Saints have left Ben Paton out of their best 22.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: W.Hayward

Out: Ch.Warner (calf), R.Clarke (omitted)

R15 sub: Robbie Fox

GEELONG

In: E.Ratugolea, P.Dangerfield

Out: J.Cameron (concussion), M.O'Connor (adductor), J.Bowes (sub)

R15 sub: Jack Bowes

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: L.Sholl (omitted)

R15 sub: Ned McHenry

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: D.Tucker, L.Davies-Uniacke

Out: P.Spicer (omitted), T.Powell (injured), H.Greenwood (omitted)

R14 sub: Miller Bergman

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Gardner, J.O'Donnell, C.Poulter

Out: O.Baker (omitted), L.Jones (arm), T.O'Brien (hamstring), R.West (sub)

R14 sub: Lachlan McNeil

FREMANTLE

In: J.Aish

Out: N.Erasmus (omitted), S.Sturt (sub)

R15 sub: Sam Sturt

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: R.Atkins (sub)

R15 sub: Rory Atkins

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Frampton

Out: H.Harrison (omitted), A.Johnson (omitted)

R15 sub: Beau McCreery

Essendon v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: N.Bryan (omitted)

R15 sub: Jye Menzie

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Rioli

Out: J.Sinn (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted)

R14 sub: Riley Bonner

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Wingard, J.Ward, F.Greene, M.Ramsden

Out: J.Koschitzke (omitted)

R15 sub: Sam Butler

CARLTON

In: J.Silvagni, E.Curnow, G.Hewett, J.Honey, J.Binns, Le.Young

Out: M.Cottrell (suspension), M.Pittonet (knee), P.Dow (omitted)

R14 sub: Paddy Dow

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Harmes, J.Bowey, J.Melksham, A.Tomlinson, B.Brown

Out: J.Jordon (omitted), M.Hibberd (kidney)

R15 sub: Charlie Spargo

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan, M.Flynn, I.Cumming, J.Fahey

Out: L.Whitfield (suspension)

R14 sub: Ryan Angwin

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, J.Cripps, X.O'Neill, H.Barnett, T.Dewar

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (quad), E.Yeo (hip)

R15 sub: Campbell Chesser

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross, Z.Cordy, T.Campbell, J.Peris

Out: B.Paton (omitted)

R15 sub: Cooper Sharman