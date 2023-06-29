But Tom Mitchell, along with Brayden Maynard, is expected to face Gold Coast on Saturday

Tom Mitchell in action during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on June 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD recruit Tom Mitchell is expected to be available to face Gold Coast on Saturday, despite the midfielder dealing with neck soreness this week.

The 30-year-old trained away from the main group at Gosch’s Paddock on Wednesday and has had a light week on the track following Sunday’s two-point win over Adelaide at the MCG.

Fears of a foot injury have been dismissed by the Magpies with the club confident the inside midfielder will be available for the trip to Queensland.

Mitchell will be assessed again by the medical department at Friday's captain's run before Collingwood travels to the Gold Coast.

The 2018 Brownlow medallist has been one of the recruits of the year, playing all 14 games since being secured just ahead of last October's trade deadline in a three-way trade that sent Ollie Henry to Geelong and Cooper Stephens to Hawthorn.

Learn More 00:48

After being moved out of the midfield during his final season at Waverley Park, the dual All-Australian is averaging 27 disposals, 11.9 contested possessions, 8.1 groundball gets, 5.9 tackles and 5.3 clearances in his first season at the AIA Centre.

Brayden Maynard will also need to prove his fitness at training on Friday before being cleared to face the Suns.

The All-Australian defender copped a knock to his shoulder late in the game against the Crows, but has trained this week and is expected to play this weekend.

Brayden Maynard celebrates on the final siren during the R15 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG on June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Free agent signing Dan McStay showed positive signs on the track on Wednesday and is pushing to play against the Western Bulldogs next Friday night.

The 28-year-old hasn't played since rupturing the tendon in his finger in round five and was on track to take on Melbourne on King's Birthday before jarring his finger and subsequently suffering an infection.

Collingwood is on top of the ladder, level with Port Adelaide but ahead on percentage, four wins inside the top four with nine rounds to play.

Learn More 36:06

The Suns are hoping for a record crowd at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday with a large Collingwood travelling party expected to descend on south-east Queensland later in the week.

The record is 24,032 set between the two sides in 2014 when Gold Coast was on course for a maiden finals appearance before two-time Brownlow Medal winner Gary Ablett jnr suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in that game.

Collingwood is averaging an AFL/VFL record for attendances in 2023 with 62,098 per week to date.