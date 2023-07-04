Harry Himmelberg celebrates a goal during the R8 clash between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER the scramble to field a full team each week throughout the byes, it's always nice to see how we look on the other side and we got that opportunity in round 16. Judging by some of the thumping scores, many coaches used their three trades per week wisely with scores in the 2450+ vicinity not uncommon.

In what had become a race to remove rookies off our field, there are now question marks about moving the other way with the likes of Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $769,000) continuing to dominate like a premium, Angus Sheldrick (FWD/MID, $465,000) making the most of his midfield opportunities and Will Ashcroft (MID, $685,000) taking on the Eagles at home this week meaning his stocks remain high.

In a sign of things to come for the next 10 years, the Piglet himself, Nick Daicos (DEF, $948,000), led all scorers for the round with a whopping 150 from 36 possessions, seven marks, a season-high 10 tackles and a goal to record his fifth triple-figure score on the trot.

The cream is rising to the top with three of the in-form players of the competition once again pumping out huge scores with Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $926,000), Brad Crouch (MID, $921,000) and Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $1,05M) delivering scores of 145, 137 and 136 respectively, giving them three-game averages of 119, 121 and a competition-leading 138.

Jordan Dawson tackles Harry Sheezel during the R16 match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Seventy per cent of coaches will be keeping a close eye on the news regarding Josh Dunkley's (FWD/MID, $985,000) calf which saw him subbed out of his game against the Tigers at three-quarter time. The star midfielder described it post game as feeling a bit 'çrampy' while coach Chris Fagan believed it to be a cork. It will certainly be a 'watch this space' situation, especially given the easy match-up against the Eagles at the Gabba, certainly not a game worth taking any risks with the prize bull.

MOST TRADED IN

Elijah Hewett (MID, $269,000)

Harry Himmelberg (FWD/DEF, $606,000)

Ben Keays (FWD/MID, $776,000)

Jack Williams (RUC/FWD, $202,000)

Callum Mills (MID, $653,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Ben Hobbs (MID/FWD, $718,000)

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $523,000)

Harvey Harrison (FWD, $291,000)

Will Day (DEF/MID, $775,000)

Nat Fyfe (FWD/MID, $483,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $465,000) +$95,000

Liam Henry (MID/FWD, $583,000) +$73,000

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $776,000) +$59,000

Jack Viney (MID, $815,000) +$57,000

Matthew Johnson (MID, $531,000) +$50,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

George Hewett (MID, $570,000) -$78,000

Dylan Shiel (MID, $581,000) -$69,000

Jayden Short (MID, $791,000) -$76,000

Jack Bowes (DEF, $412,000) -$57,000

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $570,000) -$49,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $465,000) -23

Ryan Maric (FWD, $273,0000) -2

Liam Henry (FWD/MID, $583,000) 8

Jaspa Fletcher (MID, $361,000) 8

Elijah Hewett (MID, $269,000) 9

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $1.08M) 155

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $985,000) 150

Jayden Short (MID, $791,000) 148

George Hewett (MID, $570,000) 138

Rory Laird (MID, $931,000) 133

STOCKS UP

Harry Himmelberg (FWD/DEF, $606,000): The versatile Giant has once again found himself in the more fruitful defensive role which he has now played for the past four games and his scores are reflective of that with 91, 81, 84 and 94 in his most recent game, all easily surpassing his season average of 65. He has a BE of just 41 and remains a bargain despite the return this week of Lachie Whitfield, who obviously demands some of the ball use from half-back.

Ben Keays (FWD/MID, $776,000): Despite a significant drop in CBA, Keays maintained a role around the ball, as his numbers suggest after collecting 29 possessions, five marks, seven tackles and pushing forward for two goals. His stat-stuffing performance was enough to score an impressive 132 which gives him a five-round average of 111. Despite his recent steep price rises, he still remains a bargain, coming in for $86K less than his original starting price while carrying a BE of just 55.

Callum Mills (MID, $653,000): Down a whopping $330K from his price at the beginning of the season due to a number of factors including role, injury and form, the former uber premium is now available for a ridiculously low price. Now although he only scored 85 against the Cats, there were plenty of positive signs, nothing more so than the CBA count where he attended over 70 per cent. If that role remains, he is more than capable of averaging triple figures for the run home. He has a BE of 104, so will likely remain under $700K for a couple of weeks. Keep an eye on him.

Callum Mills in action during the R16 clash between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Neale (MID, $893,000): The star ball-magnet has hit his straps and is averaging 109 in his past five compared to his season average of 99. He is coming off a season-high 127 from 34 possessions, eight marks and two goals and is heading into a mouth-watering match up against the Eagles at the Gabba where he could be capable of anything. He has a BE of 97 and is nicely priced for a player of his calibre.

Sam Docherty (DEF, $913,000): The inspirational Blue is in some nice form with six triple-figure scores in his past eight games with five of those over the 110 mark. He has scored 124 and 113 in his two most recent outings which leaves him with a BE of 107 and at a nice price given it is $64K less than his original asking price. Doc is currently only owned by 15 per cent of the competition which remains low for a player of his damaging nature and a good way to get a leg up on a large percentage of the competition.

STOCKS DOWN

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $728,000): In his third week back from injury, the Pies ruckman returned to top form with a score of 109 and he didn't look back over the course of the next two games scoring 96 and 106 respectively which triggered a steep price rise. Unfortunately, it all came crashing down against the Suns, more than meeting his match against big Wittsy who held him to just 13 hitouts and one mark to go with a season-low zero tackles for 58. He now has a BE of 91 heading into a favourable match-up for ruckmen against Tim English who gives up plenty of points, but a trade is certainly justifiable to a 'best 22' premium.

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $736,000): The big fella has been nothing short of outstanding since earning a spot in the side in round 10. He put together scores of 84, 111, 117, 101 and 97 before disaster struck against the daunting Demon ruck duo of Grundy and Gawn. Briggs tallied an equal season-low 20 hitouts to go with just eight possessions, and equal-low one mark and six tackles to score just 59. He will no doubt bounce back but it may be time to take the $267K season price rise and run.

Ben Hobbs (FWD/MID, $718,000): The young Bomber is having an outstanding year with an average of 90 over his past five games. Unfortunately, in the second week since the return of Darcy Parish, he seemed to slip down the pecking order in the transition into attack, taking his lowest mark count for six weeks after recording just one to go with 23 possessions from just 68 per cent TOG. It was his lowest score since round eight and it is a good time to upgrade.

Ben Hobbs in action during the R16 clash between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $756,000): The prized recruit has proved doubters wrong in recent times, scoring well both with and without the Dockers' No.1 ruck Sean Darcy. Unfortunately for his 10 per cent of owners, it turned to disaster this week with a score of just 35. Playing 81 per cent TOG, the athletic big man tallied just eight possessions, two marks, one tackle and just three hitouts. He has a BE of 129 and simply has to be traded.

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $731,000): I have no idea what is going on here, but I do know one thing … It isn't good. The usually dynamic ball magnet looks a shadow of his former self at the moment, reinforced by a season-low 51 on the weekend against the Dockers where he managed just 16 possessions, two tackles and two marks. He attended just two CBA and has a BE of 124 after already dropping $204K from his original starting price. He hasn't reached triple figures in his past five games and must be traded. On a positive note, he will be a bargain to start the 2024 season.

