Nic Martin warms up before the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON and Adelaide face-off at Marvel Stadium in a mouthwatering top-eight clash on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides have named their starting subs for the crunch game, with Dylan Shiel starting as Essendon's sub while Harry Schoenberg will be Adelaide's.

The two sides are on equal points on the ladder, with the seventh-placed Crows just ahead of the Bombers in eighth spot by percentage.

BOMBERS v CROWS

Adelaide recorded an emphatic 66-point win over North Melbourne last round, while Essendon went down in heartbreaking circumstances to Port after a Dan Houston goal after the siren.

While the Crows are without Jordon Butts (concussion), the Bombers have named an unchanged side.

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Dylan Shiel

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

Finals are on the line when Fremantle hosts Carlton at Optus Stadium in the final game of the round on Sunday afternoon.

It's a must-win for both sides who are among a handful of teams fighting to secure a spot in the eight.

DOCKERS v BLUES

The 14th-placed Blues come into the match on the back of two consecutive big wins - against Gold Coast and Hawthorn - but sit a game-and-a-half outside the eight.

Fremantle had a disappointing loss to the Western Bulldogs last round which keeps them a game out of the eight in 11th spot.

The Dockers are without Nat Fyfe, with Karl Worner to make his AFL debut as the sub, while the Blues welcome back Matt Cottrell.

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

CATS v KANGAROOS

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: George Wardlaw replaced in selected side by Charlie Lazzaro

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell