Andrew Krakouer and Katrina Amon say forcing players to move clubs would be particularly problematic for Indigenous footballers

Andrew Krakouer celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Carlton in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Richmond and Collingwood player Andrew Krakouer has cautioned the AFL against allowing clubs to force through trades without a player's consent, saying it could be "culturally insensitive" to Indigenous players.

The concept of clubs being able to force a player to move has been floated as a possible trade mechanism, with new AFL CEO Andrew Dillon telling AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week the move was being considered, albeit with "tight parameters".

Trading contracted players without their consent is common in competitions like the NBA, sometimes at short notice in the middle of a season, but is not allowed under current AFL rules.

Krakouer, who moved from Western Australia to play AFL in Melbourne, says the unique connection First Nations people have to country and family would make forcing a move interstate particularly problematic for Indigenous players.

"I think that is culturally insensitive and I hope it doesn't go through, I hope it doesn't happen," Krakouer told Yokayi Footy.

Learn More 44:43

"I know the AFL tries to look to other sports, like the NBA overseas, but I think that's one that hopefully doesn't come through.

"If you think during the pre-season, I've got picked up here, I'm looking here long term to be able to get my roots in whatever city it may be.

"You could have a business, your family is all settled and all of a sudden, sorry you're going somewhere else."

Katrina Amon, St Kilda's development manager for Indigenous players and the mother of Hawthorn player Karl Amon, agreed such a move would be "culturally insensitive" and unfair on Indigenous players.

"The clubs put (in) a lot of time and effort to make them feel comfortable and feel part of the club," she said. "To actually be picked up and sent somewhere else, it's not fair."

Speaking on Gettable last week, Dillon said clubs are pushing for ways in which they can "lead trades", including through moving contracted players.

While the AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) had historically pushed back on the proposal, Dillon said current collective bargaining discussions would centre around guidelines that could include the length and value of a players' contract in order for the idea to gain momentum.

Learn More 36:06

"When we've been in discussions with the clubs, it's about trying to balance up the economics and the way the trades work. We look at it as less trading without consent and (more) the way the clubs can lead trades," Dillon told Gettable.

"It's one that the (AFLPA) historically have pushed back on. What we're looking to do is ... can we add another alternative for clubs and for players to move around?

"If it was going to happen, I think there would be really tight parameters around it. As in the players would have to have a long period of time on their contract, they would have to be getting paid over a certain amount, all of those sorts of things we'll have the discussions with the Players' Association about. But it is something that's been on the clubs' horizon for a while."

Courtney Ugle, an Indigenous woman who moved from regional WA to play and work for Essendon, told Yokayi Footy the difficulty First Nations players face when moving interstate or to a major city can be overlooked.

"Coming from where you're from, your community, to somewhere so different ... it is a cultural change," she said.

"You're expected to up and move and be a part of the world that's already there. It may not be our world, but we're expected to fit in to that. Sometimes I think that cultural understanding can sometimes be missed."

Yokayi Footy is broadcast weekly on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live app, NITV and SBS On Demand