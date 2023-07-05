The League is investigating the unauthorised distribution of private images of players from several clubs

Players in action at a training session. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is investigating the illegal sharing of private images of several past and present AFL players.

Several AFL clubs notified the League after they became aware that images of players were being distributed illegally and without the players' consent.

It is alleged that the images are of a private and personal nature, but the AFL said the identity of some players in the images had not yet been verified.

The AFL Integrity Unit is investigating the sharing of the images. The League has also notified police in various states, and the eSafety Commissioner, and is working with eSafety to have the images removed as quickly as possible.

"There appears to have been significant work involved in gathering the images and creating files for distribution," the League said in a statement released on Wednesday night.

"The AFL has no information regarding why the personal images have been circulated illegally and without consent or what the motive is in doing so.

"While the AFL understands there may be great interest in this update, it wishes to reinforce the images have been shared illegally and without consent.

"The AFL asks everyone to please respect the rights and privacy of those past and present players who have had personal images illegally shared without their consent or approval."

The League will continue to work closely with the clubs of players affected, and has offered support to the players who may be involved.