Bailey Williams has enjoyed a breakout season in 2023 after grabbing his opportunity as West Coast's No.1 ruck in the absence of Nic Naitanui

Bailey J. Williams handpasses the ball during the match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LATE in the first quarter of last Sunday's narrow loss to St Kilda, West Coast ruckman Bailey Williams produced another of the small on-field moments that have been stacking up this season to build his belief.

With captain Luke Shuey cutting through the centre bounce at speed, the high-leaping Williams delivered the perfect palm down over his shoulder to orchestrate the team's best centre clearance of the day.

Shuey darted out the front of the stoppage, hit premiership teammate Jamie Cripps inside 50, and several teammates got to Williams to recognise his crafty role in the play.

It was a moment reminiscent of injured star Nic Naitanui's best work, and it was no fluke that the dual club champion's understudy – who has been the shining light in West Coast's one-win season – was able to hit his captain at top pace.

"That comes with more confidence at centre bounces, and I've been getting my hand to it a fair bit in there, so there's a bit more freedom now to hit it around a bit," Williams told AFL.com.au this week.

"Early days in my rucking I tended to hit forward more, just up and over. But as I've played more footy I've explored different areas.

"That was a nice one and I got a nice clean run at it. We have a good relationship in there and it's always nice when you've got A-grade midfielders to tap down to, they make you look good."

Bailey J. Williams and Reilly O'Brien contest a ruck contest during the match between Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Williams has enjoyed a breakout fifth season in 2023 and grabbed his opportunity as the Eagles' No.1 ruckman, playing every game and averaging 28.5 hitouts, 13.2 disposals and 4.1 clearances.

It is possible that only stars Tim Kelly and Oscar Allen would be heading him in the club's best and fairest after 15 rounds, with the 23-year-old now viewed as a clear successor to Naitanui.

Williams said the influence of Naitanui on his development had been significant, with the pair both approaching ruck work as high leaping players who like to follow-up at ground level.

Naitanui, whose own season has been wiped out by an Achilles injury, has also preached the value of being able to hit the ball in any direction, with Williams' tap to Shuey showing it is a skill that he is developing.

"He's been really good with that side of things. Doing the bag work, tap work into wheelie bins in the shed at training. That stuff has all been great," Williams said.

"We would literally set up three wheelie bins – one to your left, one to your right and one in front – and just chuck in footies and do soft touch into the bins.

"On a touch day we might do that for half an hour or so.

"He's preached that a lot ever since I got to the club, being able to have really nice touch and not being too predictable to the opposition."

Bailey J. Williams and Nic Naitanui contest the ruck during West Coast's intra-club at Mineral Resources Park on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Williams is a laid back, quietly spoken character who doesn't take himself too seriously. When it comes to ruck work though, he likes to get into the details and clearly thinks a lot about his craft.

He's developed his tap work with both hands to keep opponents guessing and, at 23, is the youngest ruckman in the top 10 for hitouts this season, winning a career-high 39 against St Kilda in round 16.

After arriving at the club with pick No.35 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft and playing nine games in his first three seasons, the Dandenong Stingrays product shaped as a key forward who could offer support as a second ruckman.

The 201cm youngster now has the look of a genuine No.1 big man, however, again highlighting why patience is sometimes required with young talls.

"It might seem like it's happened just like that this year, but it's been a long road for me and a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes," Williams said.

"In a way I've been lucky to have this opportunity to get exposure at the level.

"Early days the club were really supportive, and now that I'm stringing games together and finding good form, they're really backing me in.

"Getting that consistency in the team has been great for my footy."

The athletic Williams, who is studying business on his days off, has also made clear inroads with his marking and follow-up work at ground level.

There's been less opportunities to push forward and hit the scoreboard, but his capabilities there were evident against St Kilda when he marked on the edge of 50 in the second quarter and went back confidently to slot his long-range set shot.

Just like to tap to Shuey, it was another insight into his growing confidence.

"For me I'm always having those moments," Williams said.

"I'm confident in my ability and I think ever since I started playing, I've had moments where I've shown I'm capable of playing at the level.

"Knowing that the club are backing you in to do a job, it's been great."