IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The debut of 'Ask Damo' - he answers your questions
- A closer look at how the Tigers kept their season alive
- A couple of Saints 'potentially playing for their careers' at Moorabbin
- Another Oliver twist in a blow for the Demons
- A look at the biggest games of the weekend
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.