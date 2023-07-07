Will Hoskin-Elliott broke his hand against the Bulldogs, with the Magpie to undergo surgery

Will Hoskin-Elliott kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2023.

COLLINGWOOD is set to be without Will Hoskin-Elliott for up to the next month after he broke his hand in Friday night's win over the Western Bulldogs.

The 29-year-old was substituted out of the game at half-time and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Hoskin-Elliott has played 40 of 42 games under Craig McRae but is now set to be sidelined for upcoming fixtures against Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Carlton and potentially Hawthorn in round 21.

"The report was that he will have scans and likely see a surgeon early in the week, probably require some operation. Three to four weeks I'm hearing,” McRae told reporters after the win.

Jordan De Goey returned at Marvel Stadium after serving a three-game suspension and Collingwood expects to regain Brayden Maynard, Brody Mihocek and Steele Sidebottom when it hosts the Dockers at the MCG next Saturday.

McRae said the match committee inside the AIA Centre will deal with the selection squeeze when – and if – it happens, with Ash Johnson kicking three goals in his return game, while Dan McStay made a quiet return in the reserves against Footscray earlier in the day.

"Everyone has been writing about this for three or four weeks, but we haven't had our best 22 all year. Every time you think this magnet is back you lose another one," McRae said.

"We haven't played a game without 'Checkers' (in 2023) so it's different. We get the opportunity to see Billy Frampton forward. Mason (Cox) had to play more minutes forward than he has been. We just haven't had that situation yet. The magnets haven't all been there. We will deal with that when it happens.”

Collingwood and the AFL stopped to celebrate another incredible achievement by champion midfielder Scott Pendlebury when the six-time All-Australian broke Robert Harvey's VFL/AFL record for most career disposals in the second half.

The Magpies faithful didn't miss the moment the 35-year-old reached disposal No.9657 in his 373rd game and the scoreboard paid tribute, before AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan made a presentation inside the Magpies' rooms after the game.

"I got up off the bench and we all stood and applauded him," McRae said.

"We wanted to celebrate it before the game. We pre-empted he would get 14 disposals – we didn't want to mozz him – but we wanted to celebrate every touch he had and give him the ball.

"It is an incredible achievement. The ability to accumulate all those numbers, the longevity the game's never seen it clearly. We wanted to celebrate that."

McRae marvelled at another match-winning performance produced by Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos, who changed the game with two sublime goals in a third-quarter blitz.

The 20-year-old won the Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medal after finishing with 29 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 11 clearances – five centre clearances – 439 metres gained and two goals.

"It's just week after week, it's just press play and repeat on the messaging. He is an incredible talent," he said.

"He has an ability to see thing that others don't see in tight congestion. His running capability might not come through on TV but he is incredible at covering the ground. They were a couple of really classy goals. He is an amazing player."

The Western Bulldogs missed out on an opportunity to bounce into the top four on Friday night, but they produced patches that made them look like a top-four calibre side.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was pleased with the performance of his forward trio after Aaron Naughton (four goals and five marks), Cody Weightman (four goals and 17 disposals) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (2.3 from 10 marks) all made an impact, but he was left to lament some lapses in judgement at crucial moments.

"There were some positives. The forwards looked really threatening and dangerous. We used the ball really well at times. But there were some frailties in us unfortunately," he said.

"There were some things in the detail of the game, playing to the line. The mark that Ash Johnson took on the line. Maybe with some more experience in the backline maybe we don't give those up. The other one where Darcy Moore marks on the goal line. There is some detail and margins there that matter in these games.

"The boys dug in and persevered and we came with a little charge in the last quarter, but even then we squandered some great opportunities. In the end, we are obviously playing a pretty good side that is making a habit of winning no matter what, but they were just a little bit too good, a little bit too brilliant at times. We will go away with some positives but we want to make up the margins that we know are there."

With Liam Jones and Tim O'Brien unlikely to be available between now and the end of the home and away season, the Western Bulldogs could also be without Ryan Gardner after the key defender injured his ankle against the Magpies.

"He is a bit banged up. He got a knock or two in other areas. We'll have to look after him in other areas. He'd have to be in some doubt for the Sydney game," Beveridge said.

Nine months after being delisted by Collingwood, Caleb Poulter faced his old side for the first time since earning a lifeline via the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and overcame a nervous first involvement when he ran the wrong way with the ball before finishing with 16 disposals, 384 metres gained and a goal in his second appearance in red, white and blue.

"At least he was honest about that when I asked him about it. I think it was just the overwhelming nature of playing against your old side and the build up for him," Beveridge said.

"I thought he was pretty good, 'Poults'. I thought he had an impact and played his role pretty well. I thought he had some pretty good moments."