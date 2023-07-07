Scott Pendlebury made history during the Magpies' clash against the Bulldogs

Scott Pendlebury poses for a photo with Collingwood president Jeff Browne, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and AFL CEO-elect Andrew Dillon after breaking the all-time disposals record on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD great Scott Pendlebury has broken the VFL/AFL record for the most career disposals.

The Magpies' No.10 marked in defence and fittingly had a short pass at 10 minutes into the third term of Friday night's Marvel Stadium blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs.

That took him to 13 disposals for the game and 9657 for his career, taking the record from St Kilda great Robert Harvey.

There was loud applause for Pendlebury as the game continued, with plenty of fans aware of the record, and then an announcement over the PA.

It was a big night for Pendlebury, who was playing his 373rd senior game.

That takes him past Adam Goodes for ninth on the all-time AFL games list.

Pendlebury set up Collingwood's first goal with a perfectly weighted pass that found Jamie Elliott.

Another of Pendlebury's trademark left-foot kicks set up Bobby Hill, but he could only manage a behind.

The scoreboard pays tribute to Scott Pendlebury during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Pendlebury has the most games as Collingwood captain and gave up the role this season, with Darcy Moore taking over.

He captained its most recent premiership team in 2010 and won the Norm Smith Medal as best afield in the Grand Final replay win over St Kilda that year.

The onballer is a six-time All-Australian and five-time club best-and-fairest winner.