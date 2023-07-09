The Saints will be without key forward Max King for the rest of 2023

Max King clutches his shoulder during the R17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA has been dealt a huge blow with star forward Max King ruled out for the rest of the season.

King was substituted in the opening seconds of the Saints' 21-point loss to Melbourne on Saturday night after hurting his shoulder.

It is the same shoulder King had reconstructed during the pre-season, delaying his start to 2023.

Saints coach Ross Lyon confirmed on Sunday that the 23-year-old would miss the remainder of the year.

"We just had a meeting this morning on it. He'll go and see the surgeon tomorrow. He's done for the year," he told 3AW.

"It was a dislocation out the front, heartbreaking for him and us, but he will return."

King played his first game of the year in round 10 and had kicked 14 goals in his seven appearances this season.

The loss to Melbourne saw the Saints slip to 9-7, leaving them in a fight for a finals place.