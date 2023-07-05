You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Samson Ryan celebrates a goal during the R11 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on May 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The action kicks off on Thursday with Richmond taking on Sydney from 2.05pm ahead of the AFL clash at the MCG. Footscray and Collingwood face off on Friday from 3.05pm, before Saturday's matches include top-of-the-table Gold Coast v Frankston and a finals-shaping clash between GWS and Box Hill.

On Sunday, there are some big meetings with Sandringham v Casey from 1.05pm, before Geelong takes on North Melbourne at 5.35pm.

VFLW

It's week one of the 2023 rebel VFLW Finals Series and there are some monster clashes awaiting us. On Saturday, the elimination final will see a fourth-versus-fifth battle between Box Hill and Essendon from 11am, while on Sunday, it's a top-of-the-table qualifying final between Collingwood and Port Melbourne, with Williamstown and Carlton meeting in a do-or-die match from 4.30pm.

SANFL

All five of this weekend's games are on Saturday, with some juicy match-ups including Central District v Adelaide and Norwood v Glenelg.

WAFL

A super Saturday of WAFL action awaits, including a top-four clash between Subiaco and Peel Thunder as well as a crunch battle between West Perth v East Fremantle.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 16

Thursday, July 6

Richmond v Sydney, Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST



Friday, July 7

Footscray v Collingwood, Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

Saturday, July 8

Gold Coast v Frankston, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Brisbane, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill, Giants Stadium, 12.55pm AEST

Coburg v Carlton, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Werribee, ETU Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 9

Williamstown v Southport, DSV Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Casey Demons, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 5.35pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, finals week one

Saturday, July 8

Box Hill v Essendon, Box Hill City Oval, 11am AEST

Sunday, July 9

Collingwood v Port Melbourne, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

Williamstown v Carlton, DSV Stadium, 4.30pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 12

Saturday, July 8

Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 12.40pm ACST

Norwood v Glenelg, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v North Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Sturt, Hisense Stadium, 2.30pm ACST

Central District v Adelaide, Nurioopta Oval, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 13

Saturday, July 8

Subiaco v Peel Thunder, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v East Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v West Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Claremont, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST