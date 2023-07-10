More than five million fans have so far attended this season

Young fans are seen before the match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce more than five million fans have so far attended the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

5,187,214 fans have attended Rounds 1-17 which is 60,267 more than the record-breaking season of 2019 (5,126,947). This is only the fourth time in history that cumulative attendance has surpassed five million by round 17.

The average round attendance is now at 305,130 fans per round, the highest on record.

The all-time attendance record for a season is 6,951,304 set in 2019.

Friday night's Western Bulldogs v Collingwood game at Marvel Stadium on Friday night was Bulldogs' largest attended home game (43,482) since round 19, 2017.

108,0251 juniors/kids have attended the football across the first two weeks of the AFL's Kids go Free promotion, equating to approx. 19 per cent of total attendance, with more than 50,000 free tickets being redeemed.

Prior to the Kids Go Free promotion, junior attendance had been tracking at 12 per cent total attendance across home and away season. The Kids Go Free promotion runs for another two weeks.

Top 10 attended matches across opening 17 rounds of 2023