North Melbourne has made two further list changes ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

Charlie Lazzaro and Tom Atkins in action during the R5 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has delisted former second-round pick Charlie Lazzaro and rookie draft selection Blake Drury.

Lazzaro was pick 36 in the 2020 national draft, North's third pick that year after Will Phillips (No.3) and Tom Powell (No.13).

He made his debut as the sub in the opening round of his debut season but managed just 39 senior games for the club in four years, nine of which came as the substitute.

The 22-year-old played nine AFL games this year.

Drury was the No.1 pick in the 2022 rookie draft and played 10 senior games in his two years at the club, including six this year.

Blake Drury kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The pair joins Curtis Taylor, Bigoa Nyuon, Tyler Sellers and Hamish Free in being delisted by the Roos this year, while Liam Shiels and Hugh Greenwood have retired.

"We thank Charlie and Blake for the commitment and effort they have shown during their respective time at North Melbourne," North footy boss Todd Viney said.

"These decisions are never easy to make, and we wish both men well in their future endeavours."