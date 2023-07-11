Luke Beveridge says there are good reasons why Bailey Smith has been below his explosive best

Luke Beveridge (left) and Bailey Smith celebrate after the 2021 preliminary final between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on September 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has slammed "disrespectful" commentary about Bailey Smith after revealing the out-of-form star has been struggling with illness.

The 22-year-old endured a tough night against Collingwood last Friday, finishing with just 11 disposals in the Bulldogs' 12-point defeat to the premiership favourites.

Smith, one of the AFL's most marketable faces, has been a major talking point in the media since and discussion has even turned to if he should move clubs.

But Beveridge labelled the commentary "pungent" and said there were reasons why the midfielder had been below his explosive best.

"Post-game he was sick,"Beveridge said in a passionate defence of Smith on Tuesday.

"He wasn't in early in the week because he's been ill.

"He was ill leading into the game, so he wasn't feeling his best, but he wanted to play.

"All these things that people aren't aware of, and if you haven't got the information, you don't know the facts, then all you do is do harm.

"Speculation around whether or not he should be at another club or not, it's just disrespectful and we've got a really good track record here with our players."

Bailey Smith is tackled by Tom Mitchell during the R17 match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Smith's profile has skyrocketed since being drafted by the Bulldogs in 2018, becoming one of Australian sport's most recognisable faces.

He instantly had an impact for the Dogs on the field, playing a starring role in the club's extraordinary charge to the 2021 grand final.

Smith has a huge social media following and has a strong connection to younger fans for openly discussing his mental health challenges.

Bailey Smith takes a selfie with fans after the R14 match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He received a two-game suspension by the AFL last year for conduct unbecoming after photographs and video emerged of him using illicit drugs.

"We all see the potential of a young man who should be a really influential player in the competition," Beveridge said.

"He's had some real challenges; he's had injury, obviously had some time out of the game, and he's been quite open with his mental health side of it.

"All we've ever done here is look after Bailey and even (on Monday) him and I and our communications were in a really good place.

"If there's speculation around these things ... if media want to drum that up, what you're not doing is looking after Bailey Smith.

"We're hoping that, whether it's this year, or into next year, that he finds his way to his absolute best and we're just going to help him and we believe he can get there."

Meanwhile, Beveridge said defender Ryan Gardner remained a chance to face Sydney in Thursday night's match at the SCG after hurting his ankle against the Magpies.

