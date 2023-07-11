Jack Billings joins Max King, Seb Ross and Zaine Cordy on the injury list after Saturday night's loss to Melbourne

Jack Billings ahead of St Kilda's match with Melbourne in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has been dealt another injury blow, with Jack Billings fracturing his thumb in Saturday night's loss to Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

With Max King ruled out for the remainder of 2023 due to shoulder surgery, Billings is now set to miss the next fortnight after undergoing surgery in recent days.

The 27-year-old has endured a frustrating injury run this year, suffering a fractured leg in a practice match in February before a hamstring injury in the VFL late in May stalled a strong block of form at Sandringham.

Billings produced a decent return against the Demons, finishing with 18 disposals, six marks and a goal in his first AFL appearance since round 19 last year, when he suffered a season-ending back injury.

Veteran midfielder Seb Ross suffered a hamstring strain shortly after King dislocated his shoulder on Saturday night and scans have confirmed a grade-two tear that will rule the 30-year-old for at least a month and up to six weeks.

Zaine Cordy is in concussion protocols after copping Steven May's knee to the back of his head in a marking contest.

Josh Battle is progressing through the same protocols and on track to be available for this weekend's trip to Queensland to face Gold Coast.

Brad Hill and Jack Higgins missed the 21-point loss to Melbourne due to knee issues. Both will need to prove their fitness later in the week before being given the green light to face the Suns at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday.